Update 7:13 p.m.: Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reported that firefighters are making good progress on the fire, which remains at 150 acres and 0% contained. Resources will continue to work towards full containment throughout the night.
Update 6:19 p.m.: The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office has downgraded the mandatory evacuation order to an evacuation warning.
Original article: A wildland fire in the Valley Springs area has quickly grown to 150 acres and sparked mandatory evacuations orders.
The fire started at 1:05 p.m. this afternoon in the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane, to the northwest of Valley Springs, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) spokesperson Emily Kilgore said.
Twelve engines, two helicopters, two air tankers, one air attack, two dozers and three crews are currently fighting the blaze, which is burning in oak woodland and brush.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation in the area of Loera Road, parts of Watertown Road and parts of Paloma Road. An evacuation advisory is also in effect for Buckboard Lane.
A temporary shelter has been set up at Calaveras High School, which is located at 350 High School Street in San Andreas.
The Calaveras Office of Emergency Services is advising local residents to avoid the area, and to leave immediately if asked to evacuate.
The fire is spreading at a moderate rate and is currently 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
To view the areas affected by the evacuation orders, visit oes.calaverasgov.us and click on the Evacuation Application.