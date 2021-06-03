Graduating seniors reflect on high school experience during pandemic

With the 2020-21 school year coming to a close and high school seniors preparing to graduate this month, the Enterprise wanted to get a better understanding of the student experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most Calaveras County school campuses shut down in March 2020 and reopened with a hybrid learning model in fall of 2020. Both Bret Harte High School and Calaveras High School have plans to reopen fully in fall of 2021, while continuing to offer optional independent study.
Two 18-year-old high school seniors from Bret Harte High School, Haylee Maddeaux and Luka Miro, recently opened up about their varying perspectives during the pandemic in a Q&A.
What kind of learning model(s) did you participate in this year, and why did you choose that option?
Haylee: I was 100% virtual this year. I started that way, and my grades were better than they have been, so I stayed virtual the entire year.
Luka: I was a four-day-per-week student. My grades were slipping when I was fully online and my mom suggested that I go four days, and that significantly helped me out.
What did you like and/or dislike about remote-only learning during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you feel like it impacted your education, either positively or negatively?
Haylee: I liked that I could get my work done on my own time. I’m super busy with extracurriculars, so being able to finish work when I had the chance was super helpful for me. It impacted my education positively. My grades have always been average, but they were much better this year.
Luka: I think it was a mix of both. I was able to be more organized and on top of my work. However I had little to no motivation to do any work because of how easy it was to just sit at home. During 2020, a lot of students felt the same way.
What were some of the greatest challenges about being a student/senior student during the pandemic? Were there any changes you particularly disliked or enjoyed?
Haylee: One of the hardest things for me was the fact that we didn’t get a senior trip this year. All of us have been looking forward to it since we were freshman, and it’s really unfortunate and unfair we didn’t get one. That’s life though.
Luka: One of the toughest challenges was the disconnection I had with friends. Junior year, I started to get close to everyone and enjoy high school. COVID then hit and I lost contact with nearly everyone. It was very difficult to return back to my senior year after not seeing those friends for a year. I don’t think I particularly liked anything. I am also in leadership, and I have to attempt events that kept getting denied by the health department.
What extracurricular activities are you involved in and were they impacted by the pandemic? If so, how?
Haylee: I am in both FFA and I play basketball. With FFA, we didn’t get to attend a lot of the fun activities we usually do, so that was hard. Basketball was particularly hard because it was pushed to the end of the school year along with every other sport. We were told numerous times we weren’t going to be able to have a season at all. I’m very grateful we ended up being able to play at all.
Luka: I am involved in leadership and basketball. Both were heavily affected by the pandemic. Leadership wasn’t allowed to do any events at the beginning of the year and we basically just chalked up the year. Basketball was over already. Moving to my senior year, we had to come up with our guidelines for leadership for any events. We had to edit and make revisions multiple times for events, projects and lunch-time activities. Basketball we had to get COVID tested every Monday and Thursday and practice with masks on. We also got our season May 8 and only got a limited amount of games.
How were your social lives impacted during the pandemic? Were there ways in which you adapted to meet your social needs?
Haylee: I hung out with my friends in safe environments throughout the year. The only real difference was that we were limited on what we could do in order to keep ourselves and others safe.
Luka: I wasn’t allowed to go anywhere (or) hang out with anyone and was forced to social distance at all costs. It definitely caused a strain on a lot of friendships I had at the time. I was only able to communicate via text and some FaceTime calls every now and then. I also really only talked to my friends that I played video games with. We played a lot of video games during the pandemic, and we talked for hours there, so that was a new way I found to communicate.
Were there any voluntary life changes or new activities you adopted during the pandemic? Did you notice any trends among your peers like dropping out of public school, getting jobs, etc.?
Haylee: I started going to the gym so that I wouldn’t get lazy and I’d stay in shape. I noticed a lot of my peers did the same thing.
Luka: Personally, I didn’t change much about my lifestyle. I tried to change my mentality to a more carefree one instead of my old uptight and stressed one. I noticed a lot of my friends shaved their heads. I did also notice that a lot of my friends were able to get jobs and make good money while trying to balance school. Some were getting better at school and others completely lost their knack for it. I noticed a lot of my friends’ grades dropped.
If you could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, would you change anything about how your education was handled by those in charge? What do you hope is learned from this experience?
Haylee: I think Bret Harte handled it the best they could at the time. Everyone thought it would just be a two-week break and be over, so it makes sense why they handled it the way they did in the beginning. I hope that if something like this happens again schools will go straight into mandatory virtual learning.
Luka: Yes, I definitely would. The teachers also struggled to find a balance in this crazy time. Some hardly gave work and some gave out a lot thinking they needed to overcompensate. I learned a lot of different life lessons during this pandemic. Almost all of them involved school. I hope that 10 years from now I will look back and realize that my class was resilient and courageous. We went through a lot to just have things stripped away from us. Our normal graduation, sports, events and even more.
Are there any aspects of COVID-era education that you think were beneficial and/or will continue post-pandemic?
Haylee: I think Google Classroom is very beneficial, just to be able to keep track of assignments. It was helpful to students to know what they had to do and how many points assignments were worth.
Luka: Definitely the use of things like Google Classroom, Google Meet and emails. Being able to go into an online office hours was honestly something I never thought I would appreciate. Because sometimes I would go home to do homework and I could just log on to a meeting and get help right then and there one on one, which was outstanding. Emails made staying in contact with teachers outside of school much easier. For the teachers that do not give out their phone numbers, emailing a teacher was the best way to ask a question about the future, a grade or an assignment.
What is your favorite school-related memory during the pandemic? If you feel comfortable sharing, what is your worst memory?
Haylee: My favorite school-related memory would be getting to have my last basketball season.
Luka: My best memory was probably those days when me and some other basketball players would meet at the courts and play for hours until the sun went down. We got better not only as players but as friends. I won’t forget playing with them.
My worst memory was probably when my COVID test didn’t come back until two minutes before my first game. It came back negative, but it felt like such a punch in the face. A senior whose only sport was basketball, waiting for months for a season to just get a few games and how I went through a lot to even get to the gym … all just for my test to come back negative two minutes before tip off. Looking back, it felt like that story was the definition of my senior year. Worry, stress and anxiety, dread and more.
What are your plans post-graduation, and what are you looking forward to the most? Has the pandemic impacted your future plans?
Haylee: I plan on going to the University of New Hampshire to study to become a PE teacher. I’m looking forward to a new environment because I could use a change, especially after this past year.
Luka: I plan on going to a two-year college first then transferring to a four-year school afterwards. Applying for colleges has been a lot different from what I have heard. Schools were a lot easier to get into and some didn’t even require an SAT, ACT or an essay.
Do you think your experiences as a student during the pandemic will impact you and your decisions moving forward? If so, how?
Haylee: I think it will impact how I view schoolwork. I don’t think I’ll procrastinate as much after this is over because I know how hard it is on the teachers to get late work now.
Luka: It will make me think that you never know what will happen next. One day I was planning my spring break with friends and the next day, I was in my room for months. I want to move forward living life with no regrets. A quote that I discovered during the pandemic was one from Mark Twain that I think summarizes my new mindset: “The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time.”