The past seven days saw 28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Calaveras County, including a case at Avalon Health Care in San Andreas.
On July 31, Calaveras County Public Health reported 17 cases – the highest number reported yet within a single reporting period. Of that total number, at least six of the cases were residents over the age of 65.
Regarding the case at Avalon Health Care, administrators of the convalescent home reportedly told the health department that the case appeared to be isolated with no apparent spread to other residents.
“Investigations are underway jointly between Calaveras Public Health epidemiology staff and Avalon infection control representatives to determine the source of the infection, and whether other residents or staff may be infected. Strict infection prevention activities remain in effect in the facility,” a public health news release states.
In a statement July 31, county Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, warned residents that COVID-19 cases are continuing to accelerate locally.
“Outbreaks in nursing homes can be devastating to the high-risk residents who live there,” he said. “We need everyone to help us protect Calaveras from COVID-19 as we wait for new treatments and a vaccine. The best way to do that is to ensure that local businesses and our community work together to keep each other healthy – wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and practice physical distancing. When individuals gather with people outside of their household, it places the community at risk of COVID-19 spread, especially when preventive actions aren’t followed.”
To date, 136 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county, with 29 of those cases still active and one hospitalization. On July 20, the county’s first COVID-19 related death was reported in a man over the age of 65 who suffered from underlying health problems.
Case numbers in neighboring counties also continue to rise, with Tuolumne County reporting 144 total cases and two deaths, and Amador County reporting 137 cases.