A 29-year-old motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after colliding with a fence on Highway 26, east of Deardorff Road.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the deceased, Justin Condor, of San Andreas, was riding at an unknown speed when he allowed his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle to cross the traffic lanes and leave the roadway for unknown reasons at approximately 4:27 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Condor struck a fence and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Calaveras County Coroner.
It is currently undetermined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision, the CHP reported.