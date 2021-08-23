A 29-year-old motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after colliding with a fence on Highway 26, east of Deardorff Road.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the deceased, Justin Condor, of San Andreas, was riding at an unknown speed when he allowed his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle to cross the traffic lanes and leave the roadway for unknown reasons at approximately 4:27 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Condor struck a fence and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Calaveras County Coroner.

It is currently undetermined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision, the CHP reported.

0
0
0
3
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.