While most Fourth of July fireworks displays may be canceled this year, a powerful thunderstorm put on a light show for county residents on the evening of June 25.
The storm brought not only thunder, lightning, wind and hail, but also resulted in three small fires on the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF).
The Peak Fire was the largest of the three, and burned two acres near Pinecrest Peak in the Summit Ranger District. “There is no smoke showing, and they are still continuing to mop up,” SNF Public Affairs Officer Diana Fredlund said on Monday.
The other two fires occurred in the Calaveras Ranger District and were smaller in size. As of Monday afternoon, the Payton Fire, which broke out near Payton Saddle, was producing no visible smoke but still being monitored, Fredlund said. The Hiram Fire, which was sparked east of Lake Alpine near Hiram Lake, was quickly contained.
The Forest Service has now responded to nine lightning-caused fires on the SNF this year. Over the past ten years, the Forest Service has responded to an average of about 19 lightning-caused fires per year on the SNF, making lightning the leading cause of fires on the SNF over the past decade.
When the storm rolled through, another fire was already burning on the SNF. The Quarter Fire broke out on the rugged South Fork of the Stanislaus River Canyon near Cedar Ridge on June 20 and eventually burned about ten acres. As of Tuesday, it was 98% contained.
Heightened fire risk, as well as safety concerns related to COVID-19, have prompted the SNF to enact fire restrictions earlier than usual this year. The restrictions include limiting campfires to developed forest recreation sites, along with limitations on smoking areas, the operation of internal combustion engines and the use of cookstoves.
Campfire permits are needed for operating stoves outside of developed recreation sites. “Persons with a valid California campfire permit may use a portable campfire pit, stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least five feet from any flammable materials,” according to the forest order enacting the restrictions.
The restrictions apply to all elevations, including wilderness areas. Campfire permits are free and can be acquired at readyforwildfire.org, or at any Cal Fire, U.S. Forest Service or BLM station or office.
“California is facing another drought year, and we’ve got really high temperatures and dry conditions,” Fredlund said. Along with mitigating the usual risks associated with wildfires, the restrictions will help keep firefighters and potential evacuees safe from exposure to COVID-19, she said.
“For everybody’s safety, we’re trying to minimize how many wildfires we get on the forest this year,” she said.
Campfires have ignited 25% of all wildfires in California over the past ten years, Fredlund said. Escaped campfires are the second leading cause of fires on the SNF, right after lightning strikes. Over the past 10 years, escaped campfires have led to 84 fires on the SNF, an average of about eight per year. In total, the SNF has averaged about 54 identified fires per year over the past decade.
While the Forest Service had only identified six fires for the year at this time in 2019, it has already identified 19 so far this year.
“We are asking folks to be extra careful and not use campfires anywhere on the forest except in developed campgrounds,” Fredlund said.