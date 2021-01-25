A Pine Grove man suspected of murdering 27-year-old Savana Lee Burger was arrested Friday evening in Washoe County, Nev.
Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, was located inside a Reno-area casino at the time of his arrest and taken into custody by the Reno Police Department. He is now awaiting extradition to Amador County on murder charges connected to the death of Burger, whose body was found by law enforcement in West Point on Jan. 16 after nearly three months of searching.
Burger, a Pine Grove resident, was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 23, 2020.
A warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest on Jan. 19, but the Amador County Sheriff’s Office was not able to locate the suspect in Pine Grove. On Jan. 21, the sheriff’s office issued a public request for information regarding the case and Adams’ whereabouts.
“For the past two days, the Investigations Bureau has followed up on multiple tips regarding Jerry Adams’ whereabouts. On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, the Investigations Bureau developed information that Adams was possibly in the Reno area. This information was provided to the Reno Police Department and at approximately 4 p.m.,” a sheriff’s office news release reads. “We want to thank the Reno Police Department for their assistance, as well as the community who provided us invaluable information.”