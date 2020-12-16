Three individuals connected to a suspected methamphetamine lab in San Andreas have been arrested after a discarded ankle monitor led law enforcement to the location.
Zachary Anglin, 34, of Avery, was arrested at the Chevron gas station in San Andreas on Dec. 5 for possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation. Anglin was required to wear an ankle monitor due to the terms of his probation but was not wearing one at the time of his arrest, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The ankle monitor was later tracked to a residence in the 3000 block of Highway 49 in San Andreas, where further investigation allegedly yielded bins of copper wire stolen from a location on the 2000 block of Gun Club Road in Angels Camp, which had reported the burglary on Dec. 2. About $3,000 worth of tools had also been taken from the property.
Anglin was additionally charged with possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Due to his violation of probation he is being held without bail.
On Dec. 11, members of the county Probation Department and Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit returned to the San Andreas residence to serve a search warrant. The search reportedly uncovered nine firearms, including one fully automatic .45 caliber machine pistol, and one prohibited weapon. Additionally, an outbuilding located behind the residence was found to contain numerous bottles and containers consistent with the production of methamphetamine.
“The bottles were safely removed by members of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Hazardous Materials Team and will be further analyzed; however, preliminary tests revealed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine on items associated to the bottles,” a Sheriff’s Office news release stated. “As deputies and probation officers continued searching, they located over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, over 19 grams of suspected methamphetamine, numerous used hypodermic needles and suspected heroin.”
A child was placed into protective custody after Child Protective Services was called to conduct an investigation at the residence. Additionally, Calaveras County Code Compliance responded to the scene to investigate hazardous electrical issues, unpermitted structures and debris.
Two adults were arrested at the residence, both charged with drug and firearm related offenses: Ki Purvis, 35, of San Andreas and Paige Vidak, 35, of San Andreas. Vidak is additionally charged with child endangerment to include bodily injury or death and is being held with a bail of $150,000.