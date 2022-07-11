At the July 5 Angels Camp City Council meeting, the council moved to unanimously approve the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 final budget.
“The proposed version of the budget included $14,786,461 in appropriations for the fiscal year 2022/23. Based on discussions at the budget hearing and inclusive of required adjustments identified subsequent to the hearings, the revised Final Budget recommendation for adoption is $14,875,089, or an increase of $88,628,” according to the agenda packet.
The $88,628 increase was put in place to account for the following items listed in the agenda packet.
Increase of $2,412 for LAFCO
Correction/Reduction in BHHS reimbursements for SRO $44,766
Increase of $6,500 for ACBA Donations/waivers of City Services and Fees
-”Note that the request from ACBA was for $7,036.81 plus any additional City staffing costs, encroachment fees, etc. The City Administrator met with Jessica Johnston, Caroline Schirato, and Martin Huberty to align their expertise to assist ACBA in its fundraising efforts to ultimately be self-sufficient, similar to MBA, GABA, and other organizations throughout the County.”
Increase of $2,000 for website overhaul costs
Increase of $7,500 for additional insurance coverage for Impersonation Fraud
Correction of $75,000 for Capital Funds for the annual PLC replacement project
Remove duplicate OPEB report costs $2,500
Consent Agenda
Adopt Resolution No. 22-36, Authorizing the City to Continue a Hybrid Virtual Meeting Environment, Mayor and City Council, Rose Beristianos, City Clerk.
Adopt Resolution No. 22-34, Approving Contract Extension for Augustine Planning Associates, Inc for City Planning Services through July 1, 2023, Rebecca Callen, City Administrator
Adopt Resolution No. 22-32, Amending Community Development Block Grant (CV-1), Allocation for Small Business Programs to Support Security Measures in Conjunction with Installing a Generator at the Utica Park Kitchen and for Emergency Signage, Amy Augustine, City Planner
Adopt Resolution No. 22-33, Amending Community Development Block Grants (CV-2/3), Allocation for Microenterprise Loans and Grants to Instead Increase the Budget for Utica Park Kitchen Improvements and to Construct New ADA Bathrooms in Support of the Commercial Kitchen, Any Augustine, City Planner
Adopt Resolution No. 22-35, A List of Projects for Fiscal Year 2022-23 Funded by SB1: The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Rebecca Neilon, Engineering Department
Adopt Resolution No. 22-37, Authorizing the City Administrator to Execute Master Agreements, Program Supplemental Agreements, Fund Exchange Agreements and Fund transfer Agreements Between the City of Angels and the California Department of Transportation, Rebecca Callen, City Administrator
Discussion and Direction for City of Angels Involvement and Representation in Eastern Sierra Region (CERF), Rebecca Callen, City Administrator
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on July 19 at 1404 Vallecito Rd, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.