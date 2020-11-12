Residents near Calaveras Big Trees State Park may notice some smoke in the area over the next few days.
California State Parks, in cooperation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), has scheduled a prescribed burn for Thursday and Friday in a 26-acre area along Group Camp Road in the North Grove area of the park.
Active burning is planned over the next two days, but smoke will remain in the area afterwards.
Highway 4 will remain open, but travelers may experience delays due to smoke and other hazards. Group Camp Road will be closed during the burn.
“Communities near Calaveras Big Trees State Park, including Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Springs and Love Creek may experience smoke from the burning operations,” a press release from California State Parks reads. “The department plans and coordinates these burns with the Calaveras and Tuolumne County Air Districts in order to minimize the smoke in surrounding communities. All burning depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal.”
This week’s burn is one of several planned in the park in the coming months.
“These burns are part of the prescribed fire program for vegetation management, hazardous fuel load reduction, wildlife habitat improvement, enhancement of the health of the forest by removing diseased materials, restoring essential nutrients to the soil, and reducing the chance of catastrophic wildfire,” the release reads. “Forest thinning and prescribed fire restore and maintain an ecologically healthy forest system. Additional benefits of these prescribed burns include protection of the park system from wildfires.”
For more information, contact Natural Resources Program Manager Heather Reith at (209) 728-5217.