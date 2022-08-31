Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Aug. 22
Vandalism
12:37 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; both parties in vehicles. Report taken. Main Street and Highway 4.
Vandalism
5:29 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Theft
2:10 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Theft
11:19 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Mangili Road.
Battery
5:45 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; arrest made. Report taken. Angels Road.
Disturbance
7:09 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Morado Circle.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Health and safety code violation
10:24 a.m., Angels Camp – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Gun Club Road.
Traffic stop
11:19 a.m., Murphys – Traffic stop; arrest made. Bret Harte and Fieldstone drives.
Suspicious person
2:46 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; arrest made. Reeds Turnpike.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Vandalism
8:46 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. La Contenta Drive.
Burglary
10:50 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.
Firearms discharged
10:58 p.m., Murphys – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Highway 4 and Forest Meadows Drive.
Friday, Aug. 26
Burglary
11:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Airplane crash
12:17 p.m., Burson – Airplane crash; no report taken. Brandy Lane.
Disturbance
5:48 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Church Hill Road.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Theft
7:27 a.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Bret Harte Drive.
Battery
2:01 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Main Street.
Theft
4 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; cell phone stolen. Report taken. Washington Street.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Battery
10:07 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Myrtle Street.
Burglary
2:21 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Miller Court.
Trespassing
7:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; three people squatting on property. No report taken. Rock Creek Road.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Aug. 22
Alex Herrera, 22, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. at the 500 block of Barney Way in West Point and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor 3 years or younger.
Mickey Bass, 51, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cheyenne Drive in Burson and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship and false imprisonment.
Thursday, Aug. 25
James Raymond Love, 61, was arrested at 12 p.m. at the 200 block of Myrtle Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Dustin Edward Walker, 36, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 2600 block of Glen Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possessing a controlled substance for sale and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Michael Dennis Lemos, 45, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 2600 block of Glen Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Megan Reanna Newman, 31, was arrested at 5 p.m. at the 2600 block of Glen Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Friday, Aug. 26
Daniel Benjamin Alexander, 45, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. at the 400 block of Old Prospector Trail in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death, manufacturing a controlled substance and renting a place for the storage or sale of a contolled substance.
William John Hoffmaster, 75, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. at the 0 block of Church Hill Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Evelyn Angelina Espinoza, 34, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. at Highway 4 and Batten Road in Vallecito and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery, vehicle theft, child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.