It wasn’t long ago that Bret Harte High School junior Hailee Gunter, 16, of Copperopolis, decided she wanted to work with service dogs on some level and set about making that dream a reality.
“I first researched guide dogs for the blind,” she said. “Then, one day, I ran across United States Veteran Service Dogs (USVSD) on Instagram. I applied that night and got a call the very next day.”
The die was cast and Gunter jumped in with both feet.
The program is managed from Louisiana, with a support and training center near Gilroy. None of this hindered Hailee’s excitement to be involved.
There was one catch: her parents.
“My dad, Lance, is a United States Marine Corps veteran,” Hailee said. “So he was in my corner right away. I had to kind of talk my mom, Keri, into it.”
Yet Hailee recalled it didn’t take much convincing, as her mom also has a soft spot for veterans, not to mention, “She loves dogs.”
“When Hailee approached us about raising a service dog for a veteran, I felt a mix of emotions,” Keri Gunter said.
The USVSD program was not yet authorized by Bret Harte High School. Undaunted, Hailee did all her research and presented it to the principal, soon thereafter receiving approval.
“We are so very proud of her for taking the initiative and showing a true passion. The appreciation she has for veterans is humbling,” her mother said.
After passing the application process, Gunter was invited to raise a “finisher” dog. A finisher dog is one that is out of the puppy stage but needs a bit more work before it completes its specialized training.
“I jumped at the chance,” Hailee said.
However, things changed a bit.
“The day before I was supposed to pick up my first dog, I was told that the organization had just received a donation of American black Lab puppies from a widow of a veteran specifically for use as service dogs, and I was assigned a puppy.”
Hailee, with family in tow, arrived at Oakland International Airport to pick up her puppy with the goal of training it to “be a mobility dog for a veteran amputee to help make the veteran’s life a new normal.”
Once she arrived at the airport, she saw a USVSD volunteer headed her way with a dog on a leash and thought it was the dog she would work with.
“But when she (the volunteer) got to me, she reached into her carry-on bag and pulled out a fluffy little 3-month-old puppy. I was shocked,” Hailee said.
This twist did not reduce her excitement or her commitment.
“I carried Obi everywhere I went for the first couple of weeks so he could get adjusted to the new sights, sounds and smells, just to expose him to his new surroundings.”
Obi’s new surroundings also included attending high school with Hailee.
Bret Harte High School now has a designated area for service dogs to go during the day when nature calls. According to Hailee, the school’s size only allows for three dogs in training per school year, thus reducing confusion, stress, etc.
She admits it is difficult at times. “It is a huge time commitment, but once I wrapped my head around that, I realized anything and everything is a training opportunity.”
While her social life has diminished a bit, the true challenge for Hailee is with the constant need for seemingly unlimited patience.
“He is a puppy after all, and puppies make mistakes,” Hailee said. “But it’s so rewarding to see him do something I’ve trained him to do. It makes me so happy. And now, when he is in his (service vest), he is very professional. He knows he’s going to work and it’s time to be serious.”
Hailee will train and care for Obi for 14 months before she returns him to Louisiana to finish his specialized training with a veteran in need.
“She is sacrificing her time loving and training Obi, knowing that she is going to say goodbye to him so that he can provide love and support to a veteran one day,” Keri Gunther said with obvious pride.
Hailee – with her “Hoorah” mentality – hopes to create a regional group of veteran service dog trainers with USVSD, with the hope that easier access to training will get more youths, as well as area adults, involved.
“I am all in,” said Hailee with a huge smile.
For more information on how to become involved with raising or obtaining a service dog, visit usvsd.com.