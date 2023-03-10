The annual Calaveras County Science Fair made its triumphant in-person return with $1,400 in cash prizes awarded to some very bright young minds on March 4. Students from grades 4-12 from Calaveras County schools were invited to enter, and the competition included 34 projects from nine different schools.
“The county-level science fair is the qualifying platform for students to be invited to attend the California State and Engineering Fair (CSEF) in April. Each project is judged on a strict rubric that determines which projects, from students 6th grade and above, are eligible for the CSEF. While CCOE (the Calaveras County Office of Education) has returned to an in-person science fair, the state science fairs will be virtual again this year,” a CCOE press release reads.
Cash prizes were raised through the STEM Advisory Council last year. The council also offers a mentoring program for students, with members serving as volunteer judges at the fair.
“Students placing first in each of the four categories also took home plaques and the Grand Prize Winner gets their name engraved on the traveling trophy that will live at their school for the next year,” the release reads.
Members of the community had a chance to view the projects before the judging process started.
“Seasoned judge and supporter John Adams stated: ‘This year’s science fair is by far the best one yet. There are so many amazing projects,’” the release reads. “At the awards ceremony, CCOE’s Assistant Superintendent Jared Hungerford relayed this sentiment to the crowd and congratulated the students and families for all their hard work and dedication.”
The CCOE also thanked its sponsors: “This is made possible by the generous donations of local community members and businesses,” the release reads. “Sponsors of the Calaveras County Science Fair include the Calaveras Community Foundation, CCOE, Adventist Health Sonora, Dignity Health, Bank of Stockton, Angels-Murphy Rotary, and Middleton’s. The donors for the cash prizes include local community members and businesses.”
For more information on the Calaveras County Science Fair, visit www.ccoe.k12.ca.us/sciencefair.