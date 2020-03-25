Calaveras County public schools will remain closed for “at least” as long as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order is in effect.
The Calaveras County Office of Education announced Wednesday afternoon that school closures would be extended indefinitely based on the recommendation of county Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita.
It is unclear when the statewide stay-at-home order will be lifted. The order was issued on March 19 and states that it will remain in effect “until further notice.”
“Based on Governor Newsom’s comments, parents and students should approach school closures more as a long-term situation rather than short term,” a news release issued by the county Office of Education reads. “Students and families should reach out to their schools for instructional materials and support. It remains very important that students complete their assigned work and work closely with their schools to ensure they are academically on track.”
According to the release, the Office of Education is “working closely” with local agencies and will provide updated information as it becomes available.
“Schools play a vital role in (the) community, we will provide what is needed to support distance learning for our students, and serve the families to ensure critical learning opportunities and resources are available,” Calaveras County Superintendent Scott Nanik stated in the release. “We would like to get our students and staff back into the classroom as soon as possible, we understand how challenging this is for our students, families and faculty.”
The Office of Education asked residents to continue to practice social distancing, handwashing, and staying home except for essential activities as the stay-at-home order continues.
Contact information for each school site is located on the Calaveras County Office of Education website at ccoe.k12.ca.us.