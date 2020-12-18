At a meeting of the Angels Camp City Council on Dec. 15, the council appointed a new mayor and a new council member, and four members of the City of Angels Fire Department were recognized for their service.
In a unanimous vote, the council appointed Alvin Broglio as mayor. Broglio is the only remaining member of the council who will continue to serve next year.
He will be joined by Jeremy Leonard, Gretel Tiscornia and Jennifer Davis-Herndon, who were elected on Nov. 3, and Isabel Moncada, who was appointed by the council at the meeting.
“As someone who grew up in Angels Camp, I know how truly amazing of a place Angels Camp is,” Moncada wrote in her application. “I relocated back after a year in Seattle and with there being an opening on the city council have decided there is no better time than the present to get involved in my community.”
A seat on the council was left vacant by the departure of Amanda Folendorf, who resigned on Monday in order to serve as county supervisor for District 4 beginning next year.
Moncada graduated from Bret Harte High School in 2005, and from Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga in 2009. Her work experience includes event planning, appraising and infrastructure construction.
Moncada was selected from among four total applicants, and appointed by the council in a unanimous vote to finish out Foldendorf’s four-year term, which expires at the end of 2022.
The appointments took effect immediately, and Broglio and Moncada were sworn in at the meeting.
It was the final city council meeting for council members Linda Hermann, Veronica Metildi and Mayor Joseph Oliveira.
In other business, the council approved a proclamation recognizing City of Angels Fire Department Fire Chief John Rohrabaugh for his service to the city.
Rohrabaugh was recognized for his leadership as incident commander during the first two Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Public Safety Power Shutoff events during the summer of 2019, his work with county leaders as co-incident commander during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his direction of operations and command during the O’Reilly Fire on July 31, which burned one structure and threatened the city’s historic downtown.
“Chief Rohrabaugh’s actions and decisions saved significant damage and most certainly saved lives,” the proclamation reads. “Chief Rohrabaugh’s actions and decision-making are a credit to himself, the City of Angels and the professional fire service.”
Following the approval of the proclamation, Rohrabaugh presented letters of commendation to firefighters John Sewald and Greg Baker for their ongoing dedication to public service and actions during the O’Reilly Fire.
The day of the fire, both Sewald and Baker, while off-duty and with no direction from the fire chief or other fire department employees, put themselves on-duty and responded to the fire after driving to Fire Station No. 2 and picking up Ladder Truck No. 217.
Due to extreme radio traffic, the two firefighters were unable to contact staff, but became available for and responded to emergency calls for service during the fire, even remaining at the fire station all night to provide assistance to the city.
“As the fire chief, it’s important to recognize people that do stuff above and beyond,” Rohrabaugh said. “You did the right thing, and I just want to say that I appreciate that very much and thank you.”
In addition, Rohrabaugh presented a Service Award for Merit to Fire Captain Bill Davis, who also responded to the O’Reilly Fire while off-duty and picked up a fire engine and put it into service, even though unable to reach other staff by phone or radio. Davis drove to Utica Park, where a house was already engulfed in flames, threatening neighboring structures.
“Bill Davis employed skill and expertise during fire suppression efforts and structure protection that resulted in the saving of a residential home,” Rohrabaugh said. “If Bill hadn’t been there, I guarantee that house would have caught on fire, and that could have changed the outcome of this whole fire.”
Council members and staff voiced their appreciation after the firefighters were honored.
“I don’t know what it is with the firefighters and police, and how you came to be born with ice water in your veins, but I’m very appreciative of what you do,” Oliveira said. “You run towards the trouble when the rest of us are wondering what to do. You take pride and you say it’s part of your job, but it’s really incredible, and we’re very grateful and thankful that we have you in the community.”