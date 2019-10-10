Drilling rig catches fire near Wallace

A commercial well-drilling rig caught fire near Wallace off of Quartz Drive on the morning of Oct. 10, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Rich Dickinson.
The fire was first reported at 7:30 a.m., and its forward progress to vegetation was stopped and confined to 0.1 acre.
Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, Clements Fire District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.