Drilling rig catches fire near Wallace

A well-drilling rig caught fire near Wallace on Oct. 10.

 Courtesy photo

A commercial well-drilling rig caught fire near Wallace off of Quartz Drive on the morning of Oct. 10, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Rich Dickinson.

The fire was first reported at 7:30 a.m., and its forward progress to vegetation was stopped and confined to 0.1 acre.

Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, Clements Fire District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.