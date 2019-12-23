Local ranch provides sanctuary for homeless horses

After several rainy, cloudy days, a blue sky shone brightly over Flag Ranch, a horse sanctuary in southwestern Calaveras County, on Monday. A herd of nearly 50 horses grazed and slept peacefully, with nothing but rolling hills in sight surrounding their 90-acre pasture.
On a tour of the ranch grounds, Kimberly Carlisle, sanctuary founder, stopped often to greet the numerous hooved companions she’s come to know since opening the sanctuary in 2005. Many came from racing or performance arenas, and some were born wild on federal public lands and were rounded up for auction, from where many buyers might have sold them to slaughterhouses in Mexico and Canada. Others spent years confined to stalls to be harvested for their urine for use in estrogen-replacement drugs for menopausal women.
But now they’ve all got one thing in common: the friendship of a devoted staff at the ranch.
“There are hundreds of thousands of horses that are sent down the slautghter pipeline every year and it’s just horrible to us and not right,” Carlisle said. “Our core purpose is to give life to as many horses as we can and to have people come and immerse with the herd in a natural setting.”
The ranch has also taken in horses whose owners could no longer afford to take care of them, leaving euthanization or relocation as the only options.
“I just think we could be a lot more creative and committed,” Carlisle said. “That gets a lot of hairs on end when you talk about animals having the same rights and capacities as human beings, but I think they do. That’s why we’re here, to introduce people to the intelligences of our fellow animals.”
For many horses, there is no re-homing, because they don’t want to be ridden or they can’t be ridden, Carlisle added.
Others are dealing with blindness.
Such was the case for Chip, a cookies ’n’ cream-colored Appaloosa gelding with a fly mask over his eyes. He’s in the process of being transitioned into a smaller, safer pasture with another blind Appaloosa mare, Caramel, and her dam, Tessa.
Carlisle said sanctuary operations – primarily funded by Bay Area- and Los Angeles-based donors – cost about $250 per horse per month, not including medical treatment and end-of-life services.
A Florida transplant, Carlisle graduated from Stanford University in 1983, and met the standardbred that would bring the vision for the sanctuary to life 13 years later: Flag, a strong veteran racehorse that won 111 of his 121 races in Northern California.
A dark brown horse with a black mane, a white star on his forehead and a tail that grayed as he aged, Flag came into Carlisle’s world by virtue of his ponying trainer feeling the “tour de force” needed a quieter life.
Flag died at the age of 34 in the field a few summers ago.
“It was a great friendship … He was with me for 21 years, and he gets as much credit for this as I do,” Carlisle said, gesturing toward the herd. “He lived a good, long, happy, fierce life.”
Carlisle's property was owned by a local ranching family for over a century, and the white farmhouse that Carlisle now lives in was built in 1892.
Several dogs, cats, chickens, a pig and a goat make up a cast of furry inhabitants that frequent the pasture lands.
An enormous Great Pyrenees/Anatolian shepherd mix named Bay patrols the perimeters, often stopping to doze under the shadow cast by one of his larger friends.
Valley Springs native Holly Zeller, who started working on the ranch in August, is responsible for feeding, cleaning up paddocks and checking up on horses with medical needs, among other tasks.
“It’s like a dream job,” Zeller said. “I come out here and I get to hang out with all these animals and take care of them. And you know it’s hard work, so your blood gets pumping and it makes you feel good. I go home totally exhausted, but I like it that way. It makes me feel good. And I guess it’s work, but I don’t consider it really work. It’s more like a hard workout taking care of my friends.”
The ranch, which Carlisle describes as a “learning laboratory,” also hosts visitors for talks and creative writing workshops.
Horses have a lot to teach humans about social and emotional intelligence, according to Carlisle.
“To have people go out in a setting where most of the horses are domestic and willing to react when you walk out there, it creates this really neat interactive experience,” Carlisle said. “What the horses exhibit and express is amazing, and it’s so helpful and informative about accepting and honoring things like that.”
The sanctuary also hosts trainings on reiki, a healing practice for increasing relaxation and reducing stress. Susan Blake, ranch manager for the past two years, leads that class.
“The horses really enjoy it, whether they have a digestive issue or a sore back or just kind of need help winding down,” Blake said. “It’s mostly hands on, not petting but working gently with different hand positions on the body.”
As she walked out into the herd, Carlisle described three guiding tips she gives first-timers.
The first is to be mindful of your own feelings.
“How are you feeling? What are you aware of? Where might you be called?” Carlisle said. “Like I think of it as like when you walk through a city, which way do I want to go? What are the people on the street doing? Do I feel safe here?”
The second point is to be aware of what the horses are doing, and how they might be feeling.
“What are they doing? What do you sense? How are they responding? It’s vital to be safe out here to have an awareness of your own energy and then the other individuals, but the third one is the one I think we’re the least skilled at.”
That’s knowing “What’s in the field.”
“I think we do pick up more than we realize, but we don’t actively call on it or listen to it,” Carlisle said. “The whole notion of social and emotional intelligence has come forward as a really powerful skillset, and we dwell in it naturally because we’re mammals. A lot of us aren’t even in our bodies. We’re watching TV, or we don’t feel good, we don’t eat well. So we don’t even know it when our bodies are giving us information. So the field is really important in a herd because they move each other around according to their relationships, and you don’t want to be in the way when they’re moving each other around.”
Other than the occasional neighing of a horse and the clip-clopping of hooves echoing around the pasture, all was calm at the ranch. Holding a hand out to many of the horses yielded sniffing and comforting warm breaths.
“Every now and then, they’ll decide it’s time to come back up to the trough or to the fences and they’ll come galloping around the hill, and you hear them and see them coming, and it just gives you goosebumps,” Blake said.
Carlisle, who currently spends part of the time working at Sutter Health in San Francisco, hopes to eventually expand the sanctuary to other species and scale up the gardening with olives, lavenders and tomatoes to make the land a more “naturally balanced ecosystem.”
Regenerative management of the land will be a challenging task, but “We’re trying to stretch and keep that balance, and respect resources,” Carlisle said. “I hope I have a lot of life left, because it’s a project for the rest of it.”