In a meeting on Jan. 20, the State Historical Resources Commission (SHRC) reviewed and voted on several locations from throughout the state nominated for the register, including the Chinatown Gardens site, which was approved by the commission.
“To have your site on the national register is like the gold stamp of approval,” said Mokelumne Hill archaeologist Julia Costello, who has been working on uncovering the site’s secrets since 2015 and has spent decades researching Chinese history in the region.
The small town of Mokelumne Hill has a plethora of historic buildings, and the entire town is designated as a California Historical Landmark, but what makes the Chinatown gardens area unique is that it’s not just a historical place of interest but a rich archaeological site that holds the secrets of an important part of Gold Rush history.
The site contains artifacts and evidence of the large Chinese population that was present during the Gold Rush years, qualifying it for the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in California, 1850-1970 Multiple Property Submission category. This designation is specific to historical places in California that were associated with early pioneer immigrant groups from China, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, the Punjab region of India, Hawaii, Guam, and Samoa.
In addition to this distinction, the site is also the only known Chinese garden from this time period still existing in California, according to Costello, who submitted the nomination application.
At the site, stone walls outline farming terraces, a water channel, and buildings created by the Chinese, providing a glimpse into farming techniques and how the gardens were constructed. But they may reveal even more about the lives of its inhabitants. The site contains evidence of small cabins, a stone oven, a Buddhist temple, and countless artifacts buried in the soil.
A rectangular leveled area lies near the road, which Costello says is where the Chinese farmers would process their vegetables and get them ready for wagons to cart them off to the markets. Below that, a pond used to sit, where water chestnuts were grown. There are three large stone retaining walls remaining, built when the natural gully was sculpted by the settlers into terraced gardens. Smaller walls may have been added to help divert water from natural springs and runoff from the town’s drainage system that runs through the channel and out to the river canyon in the wilderness just beyond the gardens. Remnants of stone walls can be found lining the channel, which Costello says the Chinese built by pushing the natural stream over to the east side of the site, beneath the hillside that holds the town’s Catholic cemetery, which they could then further channel for irrigation to their crops.
The Chinatown Gardens site is important for learning about Chinese agriculture and commercial farming practices during the Gold Rush, as well as contributing to the town’s fascinating history, she says.
During the SHRC meeting Commissioner Dr. Rene Vellanoweth, an archaeologist and professor of anthropology, commented on the Chinatown Gardens nomination, saying, “as an archaeologist, I wouldn’t be doing my job without talking about how important and how I felt when I read the nomination for the Chinatown Garden Archeological District.”
Vellanoweth stated, “I truly believe in the importance of the role of archaeology and preservation, and in this case, it’s great to see these particular sites from Asian/Asian Americans that truly did contribute to the historical fabric of California.”
“Sometimes we do pass on ideas and stories, and sometimes those stories get lost. Sometimes they’re embedded in the cultural fabric of the people, but sometimes history erases that, and it’s the archeologic record that allows us the tangible, physical presence, that allows us to begin to reconstruct or construct some of these stories that sometimes have been lost. So, seeing the Chinatown Gardens Archeological District on there...it made me feel very good about being a Californian,” said the commissioner.
Other nominated locations include the New Lynn Theater in Laguna Beach, the Eva K. Fudger House in Los Angeles, the Fullerton College Historic District in Fullerton, The Electra Yacht in
Huntington Beach, the Stone Hotel in Daggett, and the Hatano Farm in Rancho Palos Verdes.
The nominated applications will be submitted by the commission to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., for final review, before being added to the list. Once listed in the register, the site may be eligible for federal preservation grants and will be included in the National Register Archives.
Costello hopes the designation will encourage locals to help protect and be stewards of the site.
“It's up to us to take care of this, to enjoy it...but not to go digging, not to be taking artifacts,” said the archaeologist, who wants people to understand that by removing the artifacts from where they are found, they are also taking away the ability for researchers like Costello to understand the contextual history of those objects within the site where they were found.
“We know that a bunch of stuff went on here, but we don't know where. And the artifacts will tell us that,” said Costello.
Where the objects are found, says Costello, might provide information about what went on in that exact location. Shards of pottery and other objects (recent and much, much older) are found throughout the area, but if a collection of tea-related objects are all found in one spot, that could possibly indicate the location of a teahouse that was once located there.
Costello hopes that those who visit the site will enjoy but not disturb the artifacts found there. That way, future researchers, archaeologists, and maybe even those with Chinese heritage themselves will be able to learn all that they can from the unique historical site.
Since the start of a mural in the town’s Shutter Tree Park, which honors the town’s Chinese history by including pottery pieces selected from historic collections, some locals have taken to collecting pottery sherds from the site to add to the mural—something Costello discourages. Costello knows people enjoy finding and looking at the fascinating relics but hopes after they look at it, they’ll put it back where it was found.