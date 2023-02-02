In a meeting on Jan. 20, the State Historical Resources Commission (SHRC) reviewed and voted on several locations from throughout the state nominated for the register, including the Chinatown Gardens site, which was approved by the commission.

“To have your site on the national register is like the gold stamp of approval,” said Mokelumne Hill archaeologist Julia Costello, who has been working on uncovering the site’s secrets since 2015 and has spent decades researching Chinese history in the region.  

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

