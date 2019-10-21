Former Calaveras County Auditor-Controller Rebecca Callen is the new director of administrative services at the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD).
“I am really excited that Rebecca Callen will be joining our team,” CCWD General Manager Michael Minkler said in a news release issued by the district. “CCWD is building a lot of positive momentum toward becoming a more efficient and innovative water agency and a talented chief financial officer is critical in that effort. Rebecca has the skillset we need and a proven track record for courageous leadership and creative problem-solving. I expect she will be a tremendous asset for CCWD for many years to come.”
As director of administrative services, Callen will “oversee the district’s finances and IT departments and will be an important part of the management team.”
“This is one of the most important jobs at CCWD, and I have every confidence that her performance will be quite excellent,” CCWD Board President Russ Thomas said in the release. “I’m glad she’s on our team.”
Callen attended Bret Harte High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University, Chico, in 1996, according to her bio. She began her career at Barclays Global Investors in Sacramento and held several other county positions prior to being elected as Auditor-Controller for the first time in 2011.
Over the past 18 years, she has also worked in various capacities for her family’s business, Wayne and Son Automotive Inc. in Angels Camp.
In July, Callen announced her resignation as Auditor-Controller after nine years of service, citing comparatively low pay to other jurisdictions as the primary reason for her decision.
“I’m really excited to work with the team at CCWD,” Callen told the Enterprise on Tuesday. “It’s a position that I looked at several years ago, and I think that I have kind of built the experience and the breadth of knowledge and the contacts that I think I can be a really good partner at CCWD. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Prior to receiving the offer from CCWD, Callen accepted a position as an accountant for Save Mart in Modesto, where she is currently working.
“It will be kind of unfortunate for them for me to go, but it’s a better opportunity for me and closer to home,” Callen said.
Her first day on the job with CCWD will be Oct. 21.