Charles

Charles Ng

Notorious Calaveras County serial killer Charles Ng is set to receive the death penalty despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s death penalty moratorium. This order came after the California Supreme Court handed down a 181-page analysis of Ng's case, coming to the conclusion that he received a fair trial.

Ng, now 61, and his accomplice Leonard Lake are estimated to have tortured, raped, and murdered as many as 25 victims in the 1980s. Authorities found that Ng and Lake documented these heinous acts via videotapes and journals at a Wilseyville property where they had converted a bunker into a torture chamber.

