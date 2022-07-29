Notorious Calaveras County serial killer Charles Ng is set to receive the death penalty despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s death penalty moratorium. This order came after the California Supreme Court handed down a 181-page analysis of Ng's case, coming to the conclusion that he received a fair trial.
Ng, now 61, and his accomplice Leonard Lake are estimated to have tortured, raped, and murdered as many as 25 victims in the 1980s. Authorities found that Ng and Lake documented these heinous acts via videotapes and journals at a Wilseyville property where they had converted a bunker into a torture chamber.
Lake committed suicide in police custody while Ng was convicted in Calaveras County for his part in the murders as well as in Orange County for the murder of 11 people. Since 1999 he has remained on death row.
Back in August of 2021, authorities exhumed a mass grave at Peoples Cemetery in San Andreas that contained the remains of an unknown number of victims in an effort to identify and bring closure to the victims families.
Lt. Greg Stark told KCRA3/ CBS, "There's been wild estimates and there's been conservative estimates, and honestly I don't think anybody will ever know, due to how they were disposing of the bodies."
According to KCRA3, Ng’s trial was one of the state's longest and most expensive trials. This was due to the fact that Ng had fled to Canada, which led to an extensive extradition process. On top of that the state had to prove that Ng was fit to stand trial, which took additional time and funds.
At this time, it is unknown when Ng’s execution will be carried out. A death row execution has not been carried out in California since 2006.