Authorities arrested a man and seized 1,460 plants in a marijuana raid in the 2000 block of Bald Mountain Road in West Point on Feb. 13.
The plants, which weighed 440 pounds in total, were being grown in a large shop building adjacent to a residence, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
Calaveras Code Enforcement red tagged the structure due to dangerous electrical modifications and structural changes. Liquid waste was discharging onto the ground at the location, deputies found.
Arrested at the scene, Zhong Li, 36, of West Point, was transported to the Calaveras County Jail and charged with three felonies, including illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a drug house. Li is being held in the Calaveras County Jail with a bail of $100,000.00.
Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.