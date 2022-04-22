It was a hectic scene for Calaveras firefighters on Thursday, when a structure fire ignited off of Parsons Road in Burson, killing a family’s pet dog and destroying their home.
A GoFundMe donation drive has already been set up by Robert Burr of Stockton, for “Rob’s inlaws who lost everything.”
The fire began at 1:50 p.m. and was “fully-involved upon arrival,” according to a statement from Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District. Firefighters from Calaveras Consolidated, CalFire, Clements, and Mokelumne Hill responded to the fire, and after “knocking down the fire,” assisted the family with burying their dog on the property.
Red Cross was also on the scene and treated two adult victims, including an adult male with minor burns to the forehead, who declined medical transportation.
Hours after the fire began, a tornado warningwas issued for the area, with rotating funnel clouds spotted over Valley Springs. According to the reporton Facebook, first responders and firefighters took shelter in their vehicles and waited out the storm, which did not produce a tornado but covered the ground with hail and heavy rain.
Calaveras Consolidated called it “a very unusual day.”