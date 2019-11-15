The Calaveras County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a Nov. 9 vehicle collision in West Point.
Michael Hickey, 65, of West Point, was killed when his vehicle left Highway 26, collided with a tree and came to a rest, the California Highway Patrol reported.
On Nov. 9, at around 10 p.m., Hickey was driving eastbound on Hwy 26 in West Point. He lost control of his 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, which then hit a tree, overturned and came to a rest.
Hickey was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was previously withheld due to pending notification of next of kin.