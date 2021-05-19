Angels Camp City Council Member Jeremy Leonard has resigned his position effective May 13.
“(Leonard) has been a lifetime city resident and in his short tenure as councilman proudly facilitated a community clean-up day and led several construction projects at the Angels Camp Museum,” a press release from the City of Angels reads. “His hard work and grit were welcomed additions and appreciated by staff.”
Leonard was elected to the city council for a four-year term on Nov. 3 of 2020. In his letter of resignation, he cited the increased demand of his business and an inability to find local housing as the reasons for his departure.
“The increased demand of my business requires more of my personal time and commitment,” he wrote. “I find myself not being able to give the necessary time needed to the position and meet my level of expectations. Sadly, it looks like I will have to relocate outside the city limits as the availability of housing is severely lacking and I have been unable to find the necessary and permanent housing for myself and my business equipment.”
Leonard is a fifth-generation resident of Calaveras County, and the owner of Whiskey Slide Land Services and Whiskey Slide Productions.
“Over the past few months, I have learned an awful lot about the inner workings of our city and county government and feel privileged to have served just a few short months,” Leonard wrote. “I will continue to volunteer for the good of our community as my time allows. I have enjoyed getting to know the city staff and admire their dedication to the betterment of our community.”
Angels Camp Mayor Alvin Broglio thanked Leonard on behalf of the council and staff for his passion and commitment to the community
“We recognize that stepping down was a difficult decision and we are sad to lose a longtime city resident and hardworking team member,” Broglio said in the release.
Following the resignation of a council member, the city council has 60 days to appoint a new council member or call a special election.
At a meeting on May 18, the city council made the decision to fill the vacancy by appointment.
Mayor Broglio and Councilmembers Jennifer Davis-Herndon, Gretel Tiscornia and Isabel Moncada all voiced concerns about the cost to the city in holding a special election.
The city council authorized staff to solicit and collect applications from interested persons for the council’s consideration.
It was noted that a special election will be needed if an additional member of the council resigns because the council must have a majority of elected council members under state law.
The five-seat council already has one appointed member, Moncada, who joined the council on Dec. 15 of 2020 after Amanda Folendorf resigned following her election to the county board of supervisors.
The new appointee will serve until the city’s next general election on Nov. 8 of 2022, at which point city voters will decide who will serve until November of 2024, which is the remainder of Leonard’s term.
Successful applicants must be a resident of the city, a registered voter and at least 18 years old.
The city council’s deadline for appointing a new council member is July 12.