The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors appointed Christa Von Latta as county administrative officer (CAO) at a meeting on Tuesday.
Von Latta has served in the county administrative office since July of 2017. She was appointed as interim CAO on March 27, having previously served as deputy CAO.
The position had been vacated by Albert Alt, who resigned effective June 2. Von Latta holds a J.D. from Fordham School of Law and a bachelor of arts degree from University of California, Berkeley.
Following an interview in a closed session meeting on May 27, Von Latta was selected by the board to lead the administrative office.
During the meeting, Board Chair Ben Stopper said that Von Latta had shown “a great amount of dedication to the county.
“These last three to four months you’ve filled a void,” he said. “I really appreciate the work you’ve done.”
The board voted 5-0 to appoint Von Latta.
“I’d just like to say thank you so much, including to everyone who I have known who’s helped me to get here,” Von Latta said. “I truly look forward to serving you and the county. This is an incredible privilege, and I look forward to working incredibly hard with you, getting a lot done, and having fun in the process.”