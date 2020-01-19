While the cost of construction currently exceeds the market value of homes in Calaveras County and affordability remains a significant problem, local real estate agents are still optimistic about the future of the local industry.
“The real estate market in Calaveras County is positive and growing slowly,” Calaveras County Association of Realtors President John Friend said in an email. “There are portions of the county that have experienced sizable increases in value, and some have experienced lesser increases. Overall, the market is moving in a positive direction … The areas with the strongest market recoveries post-2008 are the west end of the county, i.e. Valley Springs and Copperopolis.”
Friend said that the high cost of construction has done much to limit the building of new homes in recent years.
“The reason that you are seeing little to no new construction is that the hard cost for new construction starts at approximately $250 per square foot, not including land costs,” he said. “The current average per-square-foot sales price of current existing resale homes is in the $190 to $210 range, including land costs. Once the resale values climb to a level just below new construction, you will see new housing starts.”
While Zillow data shows median sale prices lagging far behind median listing prices in recent years, Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data shows otherwise, Friend said.
“Zillow’s property value estimates are done based on ZIP codes and not the actual property characteristics,” he said. “The model does not work well within the communities in Calaveras County where the homes are not ‘cookie cutter’ scenarios. Traditionally, the market in Calaveras County moves at a much slower pace than other areas. Based on MLS statistics, sold listings prices in Calaveras County for 2019 saw a range of 96.68% to 99.7% sales price percentage of list price based on days on market.”
Friend provided MLS data showing the decline and rise of home prices in the county following the subprime mortgage crisis.
“The average sales price in Calaveras County in 2006 was $423,820,” he said. “In 2009, the average sales price was $239,163. The average sales price for 2019 was $358,396.”
Friend said that members of the local real estate industry keep track of key indicators when monitoring the market here.
“There are several key indicators we watch within our market, such as inventory levels, the level of new pending transactions, as well as interest rates,” he said. “Additionally, we watch for new proposed rules and regulations that might negatively impact on our clients and industry.”
State policies have done a lot to increase the cost of construction, Friend said.
“Each and every year, the state mandates new rules and regulations which ultimately have a negative impact on the hard cost of housing,” he said. “This year is no different, with new regulations hitting us this Jan. 1, 2020. There are many new requirements this year that all contribute to the cost of housing, including solar panels, etc.”
Friend said that the state’s new rent control policy passed into law in October would also have negative effects on the industry.
“Based on our industry experts and think tanks, the general consensus is that within three to five years, the Legislature will have to revisit the issue, as it will become very detrimental to renters and owners alike,” he said. “Additionally, there are landlords that elected to sell their rentals prior to this new law being implemented, which further exacerbates the housing shortage. Any time you interfere with the marketplace, you can expect unintended and undesirable consequences.”
The California Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative on the ballot this November, a constitutional amendment to require commercial and industrial properties – with the exception of those zoned as commercial agriculture – to be taxed on their market value rather than their purchase price, would likewise have a negative effect on the industry if approved, Friend said.
“While the proposition regarding (Proposition 13) on this November’s ballot is only referring to commercial and industrial, it is simply a Trojan Horse,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to destroy (Proposition 13) with regards to residential property … It will quickly become apparent that commercial and industrial are not enough revenue and just the first step to the complete removal of Prop. 13. Sadly, the proposition attacking (Proposition 13) is being presented in a less-than-honest and ethical manner attempting to mislead the voters as ‘important and necessary funding for schools.’ This will have a drastic and negative impact on full-time rental housing and jobs as the impact trickles down.”
Housing affordability continues to be a major issue in the county and across the state, Friend said.
“Even with historically low interest rates, affordability is and will continue to be a major issue and obstacle, not only locally, but statewide,” he said. “Affordability plays a huge role in employee retention and future business expansion, evidenced by the tech industry quietly expanding outside of California. There have been employers in California that have relocated out-of-state due to affordability and employee retention. As values continue to climb, more and more young people will be shut out of homeownership in California.”
Friend said that the county has failed to meet the Housing Element goal to provide affordable housing to local residents.
“Every four years, the county’s Housing Element is reviewed by the state of California for compliance,” he said. “The Legislature has decided that the housing crisis is due to the current policies of 465 cities and 58 counties in California, and has put in place a new law allowing the state to withhold housing and road funds from municipalities if the state feels the municipality is not doing enough for housing. Unfortunately, the county is not meeting the Housing Element to provide affordable housing.”
The increase in vacation rentals is a positive development for the industry in Calaveras County, Friend said.
“The expansion of vacation rentals is a positive improvement that not only enhances tourism to our county, but also allows second homeowners the ability to offset some of their ownership costs,” he said. “Additionally, the increase in Transient Occupancy Tax approved by the voters is also having a positive impact on the county budget.”
Friend said that he thinks the market will continue to develop in a positive direction in the coming year.
“With interest rates at historically low levels, we see nothing on the horizon that would impede the continuing improvement in our real estate market,” he said.