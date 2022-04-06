Booking Log
Monday, March 28
Paul Richard Regruto, 29, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. at Highway 49 and Highway 12 in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Wednesday, March 30
Alissa Lair, 19, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. at the 400 block of East St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Friday, April 1
Hyspirit Warrior Bonillas, 27, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. at the Dollar General in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.