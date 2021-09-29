The county recently released a draft map of new supervisorial district boundaries for public review.
The draft map incorporates 2020 Census data, as well as comments received from the community. In September, county supervisors hosted four pre-draft map public workshops. The public was also encouraged to weigh in with an online “community mapper” tool, as well as invited to submit comments to the county registrar of voters office.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census to ensure that districts contain roughly the same number of people. In Calaveras County, the board of supervisors is responsible for redrawing district lines.
Public comments are still being encouraged, and questions and comments can be submitted via email at Redistricting@co.calaveras.ca.us or by phone at (209) 754-6376. Written public comments and paper community of interest maps can also be submitted to the Calaveras County Registrar of Voters Office, 891, Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, CA 95249.
Two post-draft map public hearings will be held in the board of supervisors chambers on Oct. 12 and Oct 26, and the public is encouraged to attend and provide input.
The online “community mapper” tool, which allows the public to submit communities of interest online, as well as the draft map, can be viewed at https://calaveras-gis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/CrowdsourceReporter/index.html?appid=c791166d02b34a0b9ee3f1f73906853e
To learn more about the redistricting process, visit the county’s website at elections.calaverasgov.us/Redistricting.