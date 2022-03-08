The Calaveras County Bar Association has appointed Calaveras County Volunteer Sheriff Sandra Kraft as president of the association as well as attorney Steve Airola as treasurer. Both were sworn in by Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Tim Healy on Mar. 4. Also in attendance were Judge Dave Sanders and Judicial Commissioner Traci Witry. Captains Chris Hewitt and Rachelle Whiting both attended on behalf of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Betty Miner of the volunteer sheriff’s unit was also in attendance. Deputy District Attorney Stacy Tyler, who serves as the secretary for the Bar Association, was unable to attend.