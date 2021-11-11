An unoccupied historic structure on Highway 12 in Valley Springs was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, with officials calling the incident suspicious.
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m., according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Rich Dickinson, who wrote in a social media post, “The vacant two-story boarded-up structure had fire showing from the first floor on our arrival.”
Photos show significant damage to the interior of the structure, which appears to be a former residence.
Officials say the incident is being investigated by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and local fire investigators.