An unoccupied historic structure on Highway 12 in Valley Springs was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, with officials calling the incident suspicious.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m., according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Rich Dickinson, who wrote in a social media post, “The vacant two-story boarded-up structure had fire showing from the first floor on our arrival.”

Photos show significant damage to the interior of the structure, which appears to be a former residence.

Officials say the incident is being investigated by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and local fire investigators.

