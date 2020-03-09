While the Red Barn Museum in San Andreas contains countless items of historical interest within its walls, many of the artifacts surrounding its buildings are just as intriguing.
Dave Sanders recently gave the Enterprise a tour of a project that he has been working on at the property.
Sanders has been a board member at the museum since it opened in 2004, and he was recently appointed to the board of the Calaveras County Historical Society (CCHS). With the help of several volunteers, he has assembled a collection of historical mining equipment in the yard. He is now in the process of putting together a recreation of a shaft-mining operation.
“We had a lot of stuff, and nobody quite knew what to do with it,” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, I know what to do with it, just give me a free hand.’”
Sanders walked past a new addition to the property – the old Mountain Ranch post office. Built in 1927, the six-by-eight-foot building was once billed as the smallest post office in the world, and sat at the corner of Garabaldi and Washington streets in Mountain Ranch for 29 years.
“I put in the pad for it,” Sanders said. “It’s gonna have to have a lot of work done on it.”
The centerpiece of the exhibit is an old mining elevator, which sits in the middle of the yard.
“That flat part inside the cage is where the men came up and down out of the shaft,” he said. “On different levels, the tracks would go right up to the cage, and you wheel the ore cart right into it … We’re going to build a headframe here. It will be about 30-feet tall.”
Sanders pointed to an old hoist sitting nearby.
“The cable will come off of that, go to the top of the headframe, come down and hook to the elevator,” he said. “Then there will be ore tracks … so that will make you kind of think that it’s a waste dump. And I have other things I want to do, but I’ve got to stay within reason. As long as people can get an idea of the way things worked.”
On the other side of the hoist is a horse-powered whim.
“That’s powered by a horse that just walked around in circles all the time,” he said. “It’s just another conveyance for bringing the ore up out of the ground, and something like that was usually done by prospectors, because that’s not a really expensive get up.”
Sanders pointed to other equipment surrounding the elevator.
“This is a blower to blow fresh air down into the mine, which is actually not going to blow anything, but it’s going to be set up there with a big pipe over next to the elevator,” he said. “And then over here I have an air receiver tank and an old antique compressor that will be set down there. And we also have several means of crushing the ore. We have a jaw crusher, and then a stamp mill, and then a rod mill.”
Sanders said that the elevator would have been guided by four-by-fours that ran from the top to the bottom of the shaft. At the top of the elevator, two large gears could be seen.
“(The four-by-fours) go right up between those two gears, and as long as there’s tension on that islet at the top, they stay open like that,” he said. “But if something happens to where the cable breaks, there’s big springs in there and they flop over and dig into that guide and stop it from falling. Old-timers were pretty smart.”
At the bottom of the elevator is a water bale.
“When the hoist operator wasn’t hauling people and ore up out of the shaft, he’d go all the way to the bottom, and that big bucket has a trap door on it, and when it hits the water it opens up and fills that bucket,” he said. “And then when he goes to lift it up, well, that flapper shuts off and he brings the water all the way to the top and inside the headframe. I have all of the stuff to do it. There’s a track system over there, and that bucket follows the track system and dumps, and then when you let the cage back down it comes back and it goes back down the shaft.”
Sanders planned out the exhibit along with his late wife, Eden. The pair also designed the blacksmith shop in the Red Barn Annex.
“She just did all kinds of things,” Sanders said. “She was one of those people that never got tired of learning. She would do something for awhile, and then felt that she’d learned everything that she wanted to learn out of it, and move onto something else. But when she came to blacksmithing, she never could learn it all. There’s so many techniques and everything in it.”
Sanders moved to San Andreas in 1964 and attended school at Calaveras High School.
“I went to part of my grammar school here, and I grew up here,” he said. “I never wanted to leave; I tried it. When I went to school here, kids from Bear Valley all down Highway 4 – and West Point, Copper – all went to Calaveras High School. Everybody except kids that lived in Angels Camp … That’s one of the reasons to this day I know so many people in the county.”
Over the years, Sanders has worked in the mining industry and at the county road department.
“I worked down at Calaveras Asbestos for a while,” he said. “I was the lead mechanic down there in the mine. I worked in Mexico at a manganese mine. I worked up in Alaska for a while in a gold mine. And I worked for (the road department) for 25 years. I was fleet manager.”
Growing up in town, Sanders got to know a lot of old-timers.
“I just wish I could have sat down and recorded everything that they had to say,” he said. “Because now they’re gone, and all of that information is gone.”
The red barn portion of the museum was originally a dairy barn used by the old county hospital that once stood nearby. Sanders said that he got to know two brothers, Bryce and Milton Jasper, who used to milk cows at the barn.
“Bryce and I were extremely close,” he said. “We used to talk about things. He told me about a lot of stuff around here that he remembered as a kid, like the old racetrack and stuff like that. I think maybe he’s the reason why I got so involved in this.”
Sanders said that he would like to find an old sawmill for the museum.
“A lot of them were mom-and-pop sawmills, but there were at one time 42 operating sawmills in this county – all gone now,” he said. “I was told by an old-timer that even right around here there were a lot of big ponderosa pines and stuff, and they all got logged off for timber for the mines and whatnot.”
Sanders had a hard time choosing a favorite item on display in the yard.
“It’s all my favorite,” he said. “I just love old iron; always have. I’m kinda funny like that. Even when I was a little kid, the neighbors all complained to my mom and dad because I was going down in the crick and digging the bank out and finding artifacts.”
Once the artifacts for the mining display are all placed, Sanders would like to begin landscaping.
“You go down the steps, and you just walk a pathway around so that you can look at things, and every so often have a nice tree planted for shade and a bench,” he said. “And maybe an artifact there that you can read about what it is and how it works.”
Sanders said that he had never seen a display like the one he is building.
“I’ve seen pictures of them, and I’ve seen remnants of them,” he said. “But pretty soon I’m going to be able to see one in person.”
CCHS Board member Donna Shannon said that Sanders was a real asset to the museum.
“He’s a really great handyman, and knows a little about everything,” she said. “(The new display) will be a real asset out there.”