Though the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has rescinded its blanket closure order for the state’s national forests, some forests remain closed and others have reopened with restrictions in place.
While the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) is among the national forests that has reopened, a new forest order prohibits the discharging of a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt and places restrictions on camping and being in the forest overnight.
In the High Fire Hazard Area (Zone A), camping and being in the area between sundown and sunrise is prohibited. In the Moderate Fire Hazard Area (Zone B), camping is prohibited except in open, developed campgrounds, and being in the area between sunrise and sundown is also not allowed.
“The SNF has experienced significantly increased levels of dispersed camping, which has resulted in an increase in illegal campfires,” SNF Supervisor Jason Kuiken said in the forest order. “The potential for new fires to start and burn uncontrollably is extremely high right now. The combination of extreme fire conditions and weather, along with significant shortages in firefighting resources, poses a significant threat to communities and the visiting public. In addition, target shooting on the SNF poses a significant threat to cause new fires to ignite.”
These new restrictions are in effect from Sept. 19 to Oct. 15, but may be shortened or extended depending on conditions.
Additionally, the regional order barring building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire and smoking in all of the state’s national forests has been extended through Sept. 24.
Angeles, Cleveland, Los Padres, San Bernardino, Inyo, Sequoia, Sierra, Klamath and Six Rivers national forests will remain closed through Sept. 24.
To view the forest order for the SNF, visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.