For the past few months, rumors have been circulating about whether or not the Arnold Family Medical Office will be closing its doors. Many have voiced their concerns about the potential closure leaving many in the area without access to healthcare.

“I have just learned Adventist Health is planning to close its Arnold medical clinic in April. This is an important service to the people of Arnold. The "CLINIC" has served the people for 30 years. Patients from newborns to elderly retirees have depended on this clinic and will be very disturbed to have to go to Angels Camp or Sonora for care. It is busy and getting appointments usually take a week or longer so the clinic should be self-supporting,” reads a letter to the editor from Richard Watson regarding the rumor. 

