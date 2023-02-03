For the past few months, rumors have been circulating about whether or not the Arnold Family Medical Office will be closing its doors. Many have voiced their concerns about the potential closure leaving many in the area without access to healthcare.
“I have just learned Adventist Health is planning to close its Arnold medical clinic in April. This is an important service to the people of Arnold. The "CLINIC" has served the people for 30 years. Patients from newborns to elderly retirees have depended on this clinic and will be very disturbed to have to go to Angels Camp or Sonora for care. It is busy and getting appointments usually take a week or longer so the clinic should be self-supporting,” reads a letter to the editor from Richard Watson regarding the rumor.
They continued, “Adventist's vision is ‘to transform the health experience of our community by improving health and making care more accessible’. It will be a truly sad day if Adventist Health follows up on their plan to close this valuable community asset.”
Adventist Health Sonora has confirmed that the Arnold Family Medical Office will indeed remain open at this time. However, there is still some uncertainty about what the future holds.
“‘Across the U.S., 631 rural hospitals – more than 29 percent nationwide – are either at immediate or high risk of closure,’ according to a Jan. 3, 2023, article from Becker’s Healthcare. In these challenging times in healthcare, Adventist Health Sonora must maintain solid financial footing and consider all options to continue offering comprehensive healthcare services for people throughout the communities we serve,” said Marketing Account Manager Karen O’Brien.
O’Brien stated that due to the financial crunch and low volume of patients, Adventist Health initially made the decision to close Arnold Family Medical Office. The plan was to consolidate the office into the Angels Camp facility.
However, that plan was scrapped after members of the community spoke out. Physician assistant Margaret “Dolly” Jacobs agreed to increase her schedule in order to keep primary care accessible to the Arnold community. The clinic also closes two days per week to save on costs.
“We are grateful for the excellent care our Arnold team provides and appreciate the love our community has for this clinic. We are looking for opportunities that will allow us to continue providing quality care in Arnold,” said Adventist Health Sonora President Michelle Fuentes.
“Adventist Health also remains committed to providing healthcare services in Angels Camp, where patients have access to a variety of specialties including, cardiology, general surgery, rapid care, orthopedic and joint care, primary care, physical medicine, rehabilitation, and spine care,” reads an Adventist Health press release.
Patients with questions regarding primary care options can contact the Adventist Health Sonora physician referral line at (209) 536-3344. Patients with additional concerns can call the Adventist Health Sonora patient experience line at (209) 536-3385.