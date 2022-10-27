Calaveras County Search and Rescue (SAR) has recovered human remains in a rugged area near Glencoe.
The remains were found within a “steep drainage” near the Mokelumne River by a hunter, who reported the discovery to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 24, and the identity of the deceased and cause of death are pending. However, the sheriff’s office reports that there were no obvious signs of injury or cause of death when the body was located.
The area in which the remains were located is near Ponderosa Way, east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne river.