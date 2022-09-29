Undersheriff Jim Macedo has announced that he will be retiring after 28 years with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Rachelle Whiting will be appointed as the new undersheriff on Oct. 8.

“Macedo has either worked in, supervised, or managed every division, unit, and team in the Sheriff’s Office during his career. With the unfortunate death of Sheriff Gary Kuntz, Jim Macedo was our acting Sheriff from October 2015 to June 2016 until the appointment of our current Sheriff Rick DiBasilio. The members of the Sheriff’s Office would like to wish him a well-deserved and hard-earned retirement,” a sheriff’s office press release states. 

1
1
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.