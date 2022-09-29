Undersheriff Jim Macedo has announced that he will be retiring after 28 years with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Rachelle Whiting will be appointed as the new undersheriff on Oct. 8.
“Macedo has either worked in, supervised, or managed every division, unit, and team in the Sheriff’s Office during his career. With the unfortunate death of Sheriff Gary Kuntz, Jim Macedo was our acting Sheriff from October 2015 to June 2016 until the appointment of our current Sheriff Rick DiBasilio. The members of the Sheriff’s Office would like to wish him a well-deserved and hard-earned retirement,” a sheriff’s office press release states.
Whiting, a Calaveras High School and San Diego State University (SDSU) graduate, has been with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years. She previously worked as a community service officer for the SDSU Police Department before working as a correctional officer with the sheriff’s office. She has also worked as a detective, field training officer, hostage negotiator, and member of the SCUBA dive recovery team.
Whiting was promoted to sergeant in 2007 where she served as dispatch supervisor, detective and narcotics sergeant, and many other positions.
“When she was promoted to Lieutenant, Whiting transferred to our Custody Bureau and worked several years as a Jail Commander. She then transferred back to Operations as our Patrol Division Commander until her promotion to Captain where she has been most recently working as our Operations Bureau Commander,” said the sheriff’s office.
Whiting has received many awards during her career including Deputy Sheriff of the Year, Medals of Merit, and other awards.