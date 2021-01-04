The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Economic & Community Development.
The California Office of the Small Business Advocate has extended the first round of Small Business Relief Grant funding applications to January 13, 2021. This grant program does not require businesses to repay the funds and is intended to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Individual businesses can receive as much as $25,000 in grant funding. Apply at CAReliefGrant.com.
A few tips for the applying to the Small Business Relief Grant are:
∙ Use Google Chrome as your application computer browser
∙ Look up your North American Industry Classification Code (NAICS) business type at https://www.naics.com/search/
∙ Sole-proprietor businesses & Non-Profit 501c and 501c6 organizations are eligible ∙ Partner with State-supported small business centers that provide direct assistance from a local advisor
∙ Applicants need to have been operating since June 1, 2019
∙ Ensure uploaded documents are scanned & easy to read and don’t use mobile device photographs
∙ Business sectors most impacted by COVID closures/modifications (e.g. restaurants, fitness centers/gyms, personal care/barbers/salons, retail, etc.) will be given priority
∙ Calaveras County businesses should indicate that they are in a rural geographic location ∙ Make sure to indicate whether you are a woman, minority, or veteran owned business
Additionally, the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) program which provides low interest loans to businesses has been extended to December 31, 2021. More information can be found at SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31, 2021.
For more information contact Kathy Gallino at 209-754-6742 or by email at Kgallino@co.calaveras.ca.us