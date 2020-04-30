On April 22, the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, widely considered the birth of the modern environmental movement.
The day before the semicentennial, local forester Michael Skenfield reflected on the first Earth Day in Calaveras County and the impact of the environmental movement over the past 50 years.
In the days leading up to the first Earth Day in 1970, Skenfield suggested to his supervisor at the Calaveras District of the Forest Service that the agency get involved.
“I wrote a letter that went up the steps,” he said. “I felt that the Forest Service was doing the right thing. We were working under sustained yield, and we had a good story to tell out there to all the environmentally-minded people, but they didn’t know. They’d be pointing the finger at the Forest Service as being bad guys because we cut trees.”
Skenfield’s supervisors liked the idea, and assigned him the task of meeting with various environmental groups, learning about their concerns and educating them on forest management.
“I went ahead and made contacts with a lot of different organizations, went to different universities, colleges, and made contact with the main organization running the Survival Walk, and asked to have a booth space and participate when they came through Modesto,” he said. “So that’s what we did, and had a chance to have a lot of verbal exchange between participants.”
To mark the first Earth Day, the Survival Walk traveled from Sacramento to Los Angeles and set up educational displays in parks along the way.
“This was basically the beatnik, hippie era,” he said. “A lot of alternative people, alternative thinking, and that was new, it was new to society, so it was quite a splash to have them making this trip all the way down through the various cities of California. And for us to participate was pretty special. I was able to describe all of our processes and how well we were managing the forests.”
During the late-1960s, Skenfield helped found a local environmental organization called Step Toward Environmental Protection (STEP). In honor of the first Earth Day, STEP collaborated with the Forest Service to establish the county’s first recycling center.
“The Forest Service allowed me to set up a recycling center at our Hathaway Pines warehouse site,” he said. “And so we actually set up the first recycling center in the county.”
A storage structure was built by volunteers from the Ebbetts Pass Fire District, and other volunteers hauled newspapers, bottles and cans to manufacturers in the valley once a month in a rented U-Haul.
“We did that for quite a while,” Skenfield said.
When the county established transfer stations several years later, members of STEP pushed for the inclusion of recycling centers.
“Under Public Works, the county was just starting to form a solid waste plan and program, and put out contracts for a solid waste contractor to come in and set up all of the different stations that we have now,” Skenfield said. “One of our members, Bob Bliss, was an engineer who was participating with Public Works and got them to put in the clause requiring allowance for recycling at the transfer stations.”
Shortly after the formation of STEP, Skenfield collaborated with another member and a master plumber, Tom Scheller, to form a partnership called Domestic Environmental Alternatives (DEA), which specialized in environmentally-friendly bathroom appliances.
“We had all kinds of water-saving devices, water-heating solar energy systems and alternative toilet systems like compost toilets,” he said. “That actual business is still in town in the old Odd Fellows Hall in Murphys. It’s called DEA Bathroom Machineries.”
Skenfield said that the environmental movement has accomplished a lot over the years.
“A lot of environmental organizations have really taken hold and done a lot,” he said. “The public awareness, and then the efforts legally that have put controls on a lot of our sources of pollution – it’s been very slow in coming, and in some areas it’s not come far enough as far as air pollution and water pollution.”
However, Skenfield feels that the environmental movement has often been misguided when it comes to managing the national forests.
“What got overblown, way out of line, was all of the emphasis on preserving the forest, as if they had to be preserved the way they were,” he said. “And it was pure ignorance that caused that, but it had a tremendous social backing.”
Skenfield said that the policies enacted beginning in the 1970s have predictably led to the devastating wildfires and widespread bark beetle attacks of recent years.
“So many restrictions were put on harvesting timber, that in the ’80s it was starting to drop off and in the ’90s it was almost nothing, and it’s about the same now, where there’s almost nothing being harvested from national forests,” he said. “And it’s one of the big reasons we’ve had tremendous bark beetle attacks – that’s the result of overgrowth and nature’s way of trying to control the forest. And then, of course, the massive fires that have such tremendous build-up of fuel because of no management for the last 40 years.”
The situation has become dire in recent years, Skenfield said.
“We’re in a serious condition in the national forest,” he said. “And so it’s all of a sudden starting to hit the public, and you’re seeing more and more people saying, ‘We have to manage our forests.’”
Skenfield said that he enjoyed his role as a bridge between the Forest Service and environmentalists during the 1970s.
“I felt very fortunate to be right in the middle of it, representing the Forest Service,” he said. “And making it a two-way street where I was able to feed back a lot of the public concerns and then feed the public a lot of information about what the Forest Service was doing right during that period. It was quite an experience.”