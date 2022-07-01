The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has been communicating with citizens and community groups to pinpoint specific areas of concern around the county, according to a recent press release from the department.
The areas that the department's extra enforcement efforts have been focusing on are San Andreas, Mokelumne Hill, and West Point.
As a result, on June 9, Nicholas Frazier was arrested for the vandalization of a San Andreas Rotary Club sign located on Main Street.
“During the investigation, suspect Frazier resisted arrest and was found in possession of controlled substances, controlled substance paraphernalia, trespassing, and littering. He was arrested and transported to the Calaveras County Jail and booked,” the sheriff’s office reports.
On June 2, Frazier was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 16 months of local prison time. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the San Andreas Rotary Club and is prohibited from entering Nielson Park and the property of the San Andreas Town Hall.
On June 30, sheriff’s deputies reportedly conducted nine traffic enforcement stops, located and investigated five suspiciously parked vehicles, and located and spoke with four suspicious persons. These contacts yielded two misdemeanor warrants, one driving without a license citation, one citation for crossing double lines, failure to pay registration fees, possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine (misdemeanor), possession of unlawful paraphernalia (misdemeanor) and possession of controlled substance without a prescription (misdemeanor).
The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s office, as well as “the citizens who have provided information regarding criminal activity in their neighborhoods. Their cooperation has been vital to the success of the zero-tolerance and extra enforcement programs which occur throughout Calaveras County.”