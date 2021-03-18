The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet in elevation from 11 a.m. on Thursday until 12 a.m. on Friday night.
“Plan on difficult travel conditions,” the advisory reads. “Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 16 inches, are expected.”
Cooler air will drop snow levels to between 4,000 and 6,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada Thursday night into Friday.
“Most of the accumulating snow will occur today through tonight,” the advisory reads. “Be prepared for reduced visibility at times. Southwest wind gusts over 60 mph, locally higher can be expected.”
Between 12 and 18 inches of fresh snow is expected at Ebbetts Pass.
“A winter weather advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” the advisory reads. “Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”