As part of one of the two remaining 2017 Winter Storm Recovery Projects, beginning Oct. 12 Public Works will be removing trees and relocating a water line on a section of Canyon View Drive in the area near Hathaway Pines, the agency reported.
To conduct this repair, Utica Drive will be closed on Oct. 12 through Nov. An alternate route will be available during construction.
Residents may access properties via Canyon View Drive as an alternate route.
The tree removal and waterline relocation portion of this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 3. Crews will return in the spring of 2021 to install a retaining wall below the embankment slide on Canyon View Drive and repair the roadway.
Contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 with any questions regarding the project.