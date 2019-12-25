I am writing this a few days before Christmas, and reflecting back on some of the unexpected gifts the season has already delivered.
Murphys Open House came quickly on the heels of Thanksgiving this year. My childhood friend joined us for the first time, and the good weather, festive parade and general merriment prevailed. The celebratory weekend continued with the AAUW Sonora Home Tour, which always incites enjoyment and appreciation for the generous owners sharing their beautiful homes. On Sunday, I had my first art opening at a local winery, which was well attended by a group of loyal friends and family, whose unwavering support I cherish … and I even sold several paintings!
A few days later, my best friend and I headed to Amador County for our annual shopping trip. Leisurely meandering through the small towns, eating lunch and shopping for trinkets along the way is always a treat, and a nice tradition.
Meeting my daughter’s family and in-laws in Sonora for a quick visit with Santa was a true highlight, as my 4-year-old granddaughter was at first doubtful (“This isn’t the North Pole!”), she was nonetheless thrilled to see Santa and Mrs. Claus walking down Washington Street toward us. She and Santa had a long conversation, which she later told us was “a secret.” Her excitement in the season was a joy to behold.
I have a sick friend I wanted to connect with this season, before her treatments begin. We spent a few hours talking from the heart at her comfy home, and it reminded me that the best gift of all is time.
I came home one night and took bags of gifts straight to the bedroom, where the wrapping occurs. My husband, Ron, was acting unusually quiet and a little strange, as I yammered on, and he was also slightly uncomfortable during dinner. He eventually fell asleep before me, and as I crawled into bed, I noticed I was climbing onto a higher mattress. While I was out, my hubby had replaced our old, sagging mattress with the new, deeper and more supportive one I asked for! I woke him with a kiss of gratitude.
Somehow, during the holiday chaos, I grudgingly agreed to paint a couple of dog portraits for a local lady who won me over me with her excitement and easy-going attitude. As the little canine faces slowly developed on the canvas, it was joy to hear the excitement in her voice. Handing the finished pieces over to the new owner made me feel appreciated, and happy I was able to contribute to someone’s holiday experience.
As the pressure to finish cards, buy gifts and make cookies built, another dear friend asked me to run to Shenandoah Valley with her to pick up some wine gifts. After some initial hesitation, I reminded myself that spending some quality time was more important than my to-do list. It was a gorgeous drive, some (more) fun shopping, and the conversation did not disappoint; another unexpected gift to us both.
When I got home that evening, my husband made the aforementioned cookie dough and helped me cut out, bake and decorate several dozen traditional Christmas cookies. I missed the kids, but it’s nice having a new partner in the kitchen!
Dinners with friends, a fun house party and a small Christmas feast round out our plans for the week.
Now and always, the most valuable gifts cost nothing: our time, energy and love.
