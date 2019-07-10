Board approves funding for Sheriff’s vehicles outfitting

The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors held a short meeting Tuesday, unanimously passing a consent agenda to fund outfitting for two Sheriff’s Office patrol cars purchased nearly a year ago that haven’t yet left the lot, among other items.
Discussing an item to authorize various equipment purchases for the Sheriff’s Office, District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway questioned the department’s request for an additional $71,553 in funding for outfitting two patrol cars with radio equipment that was not included in the recently adopted preliminary budget.
The cars were purchased last year with the intent of outfitting them before the end of the fiscal year, but “contract issues” delayed the process, Sheriff Rick DiBasilio told the board. Thus, the requested monies had already been allocated in the previous fiscal year, were never spent, and then were not included in the sheriff’s 2019/20 budget.
The solution, proposed by County Administrative Officer Al Alt, was to redirect funding that was budgeted for a new set of four patrol cars authorized in the preliminary budget to outfit the two vehicles that the department already has. That leaves the outfitting costs for two of the four new patrol cars the department plans to purchase unfunded at this point. The funding mechanism for that will be determined either during final budget discussions in September or the midyear budget in 2020, supervisors decided.
The item, in full, authorized a payment of $71,553 to Columbia Communications for radio equipment and a purchase order to Emergency Vehicle Outfitters in the amount of $161,706 for the purchase and installation of light bars, cages, window tinting and other related safety items on the four aforementioned patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Office.
The board also passed an item to authorize a Sheriff’s Office purchase order to US Foods, Ted’s Food Service, JD Food, Ecolab and Bob Barker for a total amount of $175,000 for jail kitchen food and related supplies on an as-needed basis, depending on whether funds are available in the department’s budget.
Some of the food and equipment purchases will “piggy-back” on previously secured contracts.
“Piggy-backing” on the purchases of larger government agencies or cooperative public purchasing alliances allows the county to secure large discounts through volume purchases that would otherwise be unavailable.
In other business:
An agreement with Ray Morgan was approved for a five-year lease and maintenance support for a Canon copier for $5,424 for the library.
The library began leasing its copier in 2009, and found a cheaper and more reliable way to meet its copying needs.
A resolution was adopted to relinquish sections of State Route 26 from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).
Caltrans recently realigned sections of State Route 26 at the intersections of Shelton Road, Milton Road and Burson Road. The portions of the road that were superseded will be turned over to Calaveras County. They include only 650 feet of roadway, and the impact of the transfer to the county’s finances is considered to be negligible.
Robert Pachinger was appointed as county surveyor on a permanent basis. Pachinger has served as the interim county surveyor since being appointed by the board in February of 2014.
The board chair was authorized to carry out an agreement with Aegis Treatment Centers, LLC for Drug Medi-Cal treatment services between the period of July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, in an amount not exceed $250,000, in order to comply with state guidelines.
The issuance of Series D Bonds was approved for the Bret Harte Union High School District for an amount not to exceed $3.11 million. The bonds were approved by voters in 2008 for an amount not to exceed $18 million. They will be the fourth series of bonds to be issued.
The only item on the regular agenda was the appointment of applicants to citizen advisory boards, committees and commissions.
These included two appointments to the Parks and Recreation Department. Matt Brock was appointed as the District 1 representative, and Donald Kurtz was appointed as the District 4 representative.
The closed session agenda included conferences with labor negotiator Judy Hawkins regarding the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Management Unit, the Calaveras County Public Safety Employees Association, and the Calaveras County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and a conference with legal counsel over anticipated litigation. No reportable actions were taken.