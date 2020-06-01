On an 80-acre plot of land in Calaveras County that several Catholic Worker families have called home over the past four decades, a new trio of organic farmers has settled in with a holistic approach to solving local food insecurity.
At the end of a battered road snaking through forestland northeast of Sheep Ranch, a clearing with massive solar panels and a distant fenced garden signals that you’ve arrived at Earth Abides Farm.
The farm was founded in 1976 by a group of seven San Franciscans living in the Martin de Porres House, who at the time were seeking to establish a Catholic Worker Farm Community, according to a newsletter from 2006.
Dating back to the early 1930s, the Catholic Worker Movement is a back-to-the-land movement founded on principles of self-sufficiency, serving the poor and resisting war and social injustice.
The off-the-grid homestead in Sheep Ranch was the site of a retreat center for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients in the 1980s, and was home to several community members over the years. It’s been a place for meditation and prayer; a home for troubled youth, battered women, people with drug and alcohol addictions and the homeless; and an evidently prosperous candle business.
More recently, the farm was providing housing for 11 Americorps volunteers that were working on local fire prevention work, but the project ended prematurely in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the farm’s founders grew older and the children moved away, stewarding the property was becoming challenging, according to Facilities Manager and Oakland native Eric Christian, who moved to the farm earlier this year.
Around 2015, some of the last remaining founders moved to Sonora, and a young couple was left to take care of the farm, which was tied up in a land trust governed primarily by Catholic Workers that had lived on the land.
In early 2019, the couple helped arrange a gifted land transfer to Canticle Farm, a nonprofit urban farm and educational center based in Oakland that shares a similar mission.
It was around that time that Nick Routledge transplanted from Oregon to help restore the property and start a bountiful garden. The long-term goal is to grow locally climate-adaptable produce year-round to be shared with the larger community, along with seeds and resources for other county residents to start their own organic gardens.
Routledge, the farm manager, is no stranger to charitable farming ventures – over 20 years ago, he co-founded the Food Not Lawns “avant-gardening collective” in the Whiteaker neighborhood of Eugene, Ore.
Following the initiative, which empowered property owners to transform their lawns into organic gardens and give away produce to local homeless individuals, autonomous chapters allegedly started sprouting all over the world.
“I’ve been farming for 23 years, and haven’t sold a piece of produce yet,” Routledge said on the Sheep Ranch property in late April.
What makes Earth Abides’ agricultural work unique to Calaveras County is that they’re growing vegetables to be picked over the longest harvest season of the year – October through May, which is also known as the winter harvest season.
“I’ve been teaching winter-cropping for 15 years,” Routledge said. “When I got here I was surprised to find out there wasn’t a prior cultural history of (winter-cropping) ... I said I’ll give it a go, and I found out the reason is it is hard to get winter crops established, but we were able to do it. We were churning out vast amounts of food through the winter.”
Over the winter, Earth Abides provided fresh greens to several local organizations and community groups. That included cabbage, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, turnip, mustard and more.
One of the beneficiaries was the Murphys Senior Center, where regular kale deliveries opened up senior residents’ pallets, according to Executive Director Steve Shetzline.
“I think the county should adopt this organization, because their potential is enormous in serving our local population,” Shetzline said. “Great vegetables, great food, and they’re nice to work with.”
Lynn Darmsted, who runs the Mountain Ranch Food Pantry, said the farm was providing the community with “beautiful lettuce” for several months.
Grace Hills Covenant Church in Angels Camp was a recipient of “beautiful mixed greens that were absolutely delicious” every week during the winter months, according to Church Administrator Tiffany Moncada.
The church distributed the produce mostly with teachers and students at Mark Twain Elementary School.
“It's so wonderful to have someone offer a thing like this – organic produce and organic kindness,” Moncada said.
In a little over a year, Earth Abides has received support from the surrounding neighbors, and has taken cannabis-growing infrastructure and used it for growing food instead.
“We have at least two neighbors with terraces, hoop houses and equipment they’re willing to share – and then of course they get greens all winter,” said Tyler Hess, a farm hand and formerly Oakland-based chef who moved to the property in late March as the COVID-19 pandemic started escalating. “The neighborhood at large is being excited and willing to participate … It’s kind of like, who has what resources and how can we link up on this common goal. We all need to eat. Especially in rural areas where we don’t have as easy access to all of the urban influxes of far-away ingredients, we need to create community resiliency in areas like this.”
Neighbors Jan Schmidiger and Johanna Atman have shared land, water and greenhouses to support Earth Abides’ efforts.
Atman said the venture has brought greater community support to the neighborhood, where they’ve lived together since 1982.
“Although we have always watched out for each other and come together when needed, the garden has its own effects of bringing people together and sharing in something really basic and fundamental to life on many levels,” Atman said.
Community outreach and seed stewardship make up another pillar that supports the farm’s broader mission. They’ve shared seeds with local University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and provided demonstrations on best growing practices.
Routledge said he has access to some top quality seeds through his ties with the Agrarian Sharing Network, a grassroots volunteer project that he called the “heart of the holistic plant breeding movement.”
“We came in with a great wealth of diverse powerful material, and now what we’re doing is saving seed on the material that we draw in,” Routledge said. That allows for “an opportunity to further enhance or tailor vegetables that we’re stewarding so they’ll be better suited to grow here in the future.”
For Routledge, the “focus isn’t economic, it’s about developing a local food system that has the inherent capacity to be regenerative, self sustaining from within, forever more deeply adapting to local conditions and local tastes and flavors.”
The work has become “especially timely, particularly as reports of food sourcing and supply chain disruptions are on the increase nationwide,” according to its Local Food Security Strategy.
Earth Abides receives an annual grant from Canticle Farm for an operating budget for property taxes and basic gardening equipment, but it’s been a challenge to find funds for various farm needs, Routledge said.
To expand their work, the three farmers are soliciting volunteer labor and monetary donations to check off a wishlist for a truck, welder, farm tractor and more.
To learn more or get involved, contact Christian at (415) 942-3487, or visit the Earth Abides website at canticlefarmoakland.org/earth-abides/.
Also helmed by Earth Abides, the Calaveras County Poor Peoples’ Campaign Facebook page offers updates on the farm’s activities and educational videos for locals looking to start their own organic gardens.