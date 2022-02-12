The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice about mine and cave safety on Friday, Feb. 11. The notice warns that despite “a renewed public interest in the exploration of abandoned mines and uncommercialized caves,” cave and mine exploration is “inherently dangerous.”
The Enterprise recently reported on two underground explorers, Max Wheeler of Down to Earth Exploring and Donald Swanson of Gold Country Adventure and Exploration, who have a combined social media following of nearly 17,000 on Facebook. Both have YouTube channels featuring videos of their cave and mine explorations throughout Gold Country. A recent video posted online by Wheeler, titled “Our most DANGEROUS SKETCHIEST Creepy Mine Explore EVER!” shows an example of the dangers present in some of the caves and mines they explore, with challenging vertical passages and loose, falling rock. In a description of the video, Wheeler calls the mine “the widow maker.”
The sheriff’s statement warns the public that both caves and mines have several hazardous conditions and potential for “major accidents,” including the threat of “loose or falling rock, unstable ground, old explosives, rotten “shoring”, cave-ins, hazardous chemicals, poisonous air/ lack of oxygen, water-filled pits, dangerous animals or insects, and many more.” Old mines, in particular, are especially dangerous, as the current regulations placed on commercial mines in present-day were non-existent “when the gold rush hit Calaveras County,“ according to the notice.
The notice states, “The mines that are left abandoned throughout the county are the result of hasty and dangerous work, and the passage of time has created even greater hazards. Entering an abandoned mine can lead to serious injury or death and you should never try to explore or enter an abandoned mine. It is vital to remind your children about the importance of staying away from and out of mines.”
The Sheriff's Office also advised that “a number of people are killed in abandoned mines” each year and warned of a 2009 case in Utah where “a 26-year-old amateur cave explorer became wedged upside-down” in a cave and was unable to be rescued. According to the notice, “the cave was ultimately sealed with the man’s body still inside due to the inability to remove it.”
While the sheriff’s statement did not indicate any recent deaths or accidents related to cave and mine exploration, it did make clear the extreme danger that exists in entering these underground locations.
Natural caves can be just as dangerous as mines, and even deadly. Hazards within cave systems include “unmapped tunnels which often include vertical chambers and rockfall hazards” and “slick or wet conditions along with inverted rock walls” that make it difficult or impossible for explorers to retreat from a cave once they are inside.
Cave rescues are also complex and difficult, requiring teams of specially trained and licensed rescuers. The closest of which is located in San Bernardino County, according to the statement, which warns that “the reality of the response timeline is that a rescue may turn to a recovery.”
This means anyone trapped in a cave or mine needing to be rescued could remain trapped underground, possibly with limited oxygen supply and dangerous conditions for long periods of time.
Such was the case in 2018, when a team of young athletes in Thailand entered a cave system that quickly became flooded, trapping them inside for 18 days. The highly publicized rescue operation, which is now the subject of a hair-raising documentary film, was incredibly difficult, requiring a team of the world’s best divers, government agencies, and hundreds of volunteers from around the world. While successful at retrieving the 12 teens and their coach, the weeks-long rescue operation took the lives of two rescuers who entered the cave to save the boys.
The statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office admonishes would-be underground explorers, saying, “Remember, no matter how enticing a selfie in a cave or mine may be on your social media, it’s not worth serious injury or death!”