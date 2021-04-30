A lawsuit brought against Calaveras County by Calaveras Residents Against Commercial Marijuana (CRACM) over the October 2019 ordinance and related resolutions and approvals regulating cannabis cultivation in the county reached a settlement last month.
To prevent the implementation of the ordinance, CRACM filed a verified petition for writ of mandate and complaint for injunctive and declaratory relief in Calaveras County Superior Court in November of 2019.
The lawsuit alleged that the county had violated state law when it adopted the ordinance and related resolutions and approvals because the ordinance had been approved pursuant to an addendum to an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) certified in 2018 for a previous proposed, but unadopted, cultivation ordinance.
The environmental law firm Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger represented CRACM during the litigation.
“By approving the new marijuana ordinance without lawful environmental review, the county has opened its doors to a flood of marijuana cultivation and the disastrous environmental impacts that come with it,” Amy Bricker, of Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger, said in a Dec. 4, 2019 statement.
As part of the settlement, the county agreed to make several changes to the cannabis cultivation ordinance, which include adding an October 2024 sunset date for future grow permit applications and requiring additional well testing in the seventh year of cultivation. These changes were adopted by the board at a meeting on April 13.
Additionally, the settlement requires the county to establish an independent working group to address residents’ concerns about the impacts of cannabis cultivation and acknowledges the county’s responsibility to properly implement and enforce the cultivation ordinance.
The settlement requires disclosure of groundwater well reports and non-privileged pesticide management plans and pesticide-related reports upon public request. If the county determines that a document cannot be disclosed, it is required to provide the authority and reasons for withholding the information.
The county also agreed to pay $50,000 to CRACM for attorneys’ fees and costs in the litigation, and CRACM agreed to waive “any and all claims that were or could have been brought as part of this litigation,” according to the settlement.
“This settlement gives residents a clear voice in dealing with odors, groundwater depletion, pesticides, and safety concerns related to widespread marijuana growing,” said Susan Morse, one of CRACM’s co-founders, in an April 20 press release. “Our lawsuit put a spotlight on the many negative effects of marijuana cultivation, and we think it was critical in keeping the county honest. But after months of negotiations, we think it’s time for the community to come together and find a path forward.”
Board Chair Ben Stopper said that the county had followed the required legal procedures when crafting the 2019 ordinance.
“At this point, I think we’re in agreement that the EIR is legally defensible, and we did use it in the proper manner,” he said.
Stopper said that he felt that both parties were able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement.
“Even if you don’t agree with people, there’s still certain points that they’re correct on,” he said. “We found those points and we addressed some of their concerns, and we were able to add those into the current ordinance. With things like this, I think that when we can come to an agreement and address the concerns of the residents of the county that we’ve made a good step forward in a positive direction.”