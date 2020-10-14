A 44-year-old man was rescued on the evening of Sept. 29 after he became lost while fishing upriver of the Sourgrass Recreation Area, near Dorrington, and called the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office for help.
The man was able to call 911 via his cell phone at approximately 3:30 p.m that afternoon and used the GPS feature on his phone to provide the dispatcher with his general location, according to the sheriff’s office. However, there was no further communication after the cell phone battery died.
The Calaveras County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, sheriff’s deputies, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were dispatched to the area to search for the man. Due to the fact that the incident was in Tuolumne County, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office was contacted while the emergency response was initiated.
“The most efficient route for access to the area was determined to be by way of Calaveras County,” a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office press release reads. “Due to the fading daylight and limited visibility due to smoke, the CHP helicopter had to depart from the search before sunset. A command post was established to coordinate the search efforts and to provide support for the searchers.”
At around 8 p.m., the man was located by ground searchers in a “remote and heavily wooded area” near his last known location.
The man was evaluated for any immediate medical needs and provided with food and water before being transported back to his vehicle.