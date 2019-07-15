A male and a female suspect were arrested following a reported armed carjacking on Saint Andrews Road in Valley Springs.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning that a victim’s Mercedes-Benz and cell phone were stolen from him after being held at gunpoint by a male suspect who was known to him, authorities said.
Dustin Walker, 33, of Valley Springs was arrested shortly after, when the stolen car was located by police parked in front of a mobile home park on Sequoia Avenue in Valley Springs, and the Walker was identified walking away from the area.
A second suspect, 33-year-old Angela Lindow of Valley Springs, was also arrested at a nearby residence after investigators determined that a female had participated in luring the victim to the location where he was robbed, according to the sheriff’s office.
No firearm was located during the arrests, but the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.
Both suspects were booked into the Calaveras County Jail and charged with robbery, car theft, false imprisonment, criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a crime.