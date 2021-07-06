A civil court judge recently ruled in favor of the plaintiff in a lawsuit against former Calaveras County District 5 Supervisor Clyde Clapp, citing that the evidence in the case established Clapp had likely committed elder abuse against the now-deceased plaintiff during their real estate partnership.
Clapp, a contractor, landlord and businessman, was elected during a 2016 recall election to replace former District 5 Supervisor Steve Kearney. He was unseated by current supervisor Ben Stopper in 2018 and unsuccessfully campaigned for a spot on the Calaveras County Water District board in 2020.
Judge Robert F. Moody’s statement of decision, issued June 21 at the Calaveras County Superior Court, found that plaintiff Gus Zamora and defendant Clapp entered into a verbal real estate partnership in 2007 in which Zamora, his son Dave, and Clapp purchased a $415,000 home and surrounding land in Valley Springs. Moody upheld that each buyer owned a one-third interest in the property.
The judge denied Clapp’s claim that his two business partners subsequently dissolved their partnership and forfeited their investment in the venture as their relationship soured. Instead, he found that Clapp “intentionally and repeatedly” violated their agreement, listing the property title under his name alone, refinancing the property and “secretly” collecting $9,000 in rent from a second unit on the property, without permission from his partners.
Additionally, the judge found that Clapp knowingly took advantage of Zamora’s failing physical and cognitive state in the years leading up to his death, which occurred while the litigation, filed in 2016, was still pending.
“The court finds that the evidence has established that (Zamora), who was 82 years old in 2007 and 88 years old in 2013, had degenerated both physically and mentally by the time Clyde’s most egregious violations occurred, and that Clyde was surely aware of (Zamora’s) frailty and vulnerability as he continued close association with (Zamora) nearly until the time this lawsuit was filed,” the decision reads. “Clyde’s intentional and repeated violations of his fiduciary duties toward (Zamora) were abusive of (Zamora) within the meaning of the Elder Abuse Act.”
The court awarded costs and attorney fees to Zamora’s estate and ordered that the property in question be impounded and sold, with proceeds distributed according to the original agreement. However, $6,000 from Clapp’s portion of the proceeds will be paid to the plaintiff as compensation for the rent he withheld from his partners.
Following the judge’s decision, Clapp’s attorney Ken Foley stated that he has requested the inclusion of additional facts for consideration and that multiple “misstatements” be corrected.
“We have testimony and exhibits the court needs to consider, which conflict with the current proposed statement. There will be changes and, if there are not, the Code of Civil Procedure has an effect on the weight to be given to the court’s statement of decision,” Foley said on July 2.
It is unlikely that Clapp will face any criminal charges for statements made by the judge during the Zamora v. Clapp case, as the burden of proof is significantly higher for a criminal case and evidence considered by a civil court is oftentimes not admissible in a criminal court due to rules of evidence.
“On very rare occasions, the civil court refers matters to law enforcement when the court sees fit. If the civil court refers a matter to my office, we will review it for sufficiency of evidence and consideration of charges,” Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook said on Monday. “If the referral does not provide sufficient admissible evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, it could be referred to the sheriff’s office to commence a criminal investigation.”