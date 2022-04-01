Multiple witnesses from Calaveras County have contacted the Enterprise claiming that they saw a glowing, saucer-like object flying through the early evening skies on March 31.
Witnesses from Murphys to Copperopolis, who all wish to remain anonymous, have stated that the object moved through the air “like nothing known to mankind.” All witnesses claim that cell service dropped for a brief moment as the object passed overhead.
“I’m a huge astronomy nerd and was doing my regular star gazing night. I was out looking through my telescope and, suddenly, this UFO-looking thing went flying over my house. It was the most interesting thing that's ever happened in this town,” said a local Copperopolis man.
One business owner in Angels Camp says she witnessed the bright, flashing object fly over Main Street. “I was looking for a reason to close up early, and when I saw this flying saucer thing overhead, I knew it was time to head home for the day,” she said.
Additional witnesses reported a crash in the West Point area when the object went down in the surrounding forest. All cell, internet, and TV services were temporarily wiped out.
Local authorities have been tight-lipped about the situation, with none willing to reveal their identity on record.
“They aren’t letting local law enforcement get near it,” said one officer who wished to remain anonymous. When asked who “they” were, he immediately ended the interview.
Multiple white vans and personnel in black suits have been seen around the crash zone.
As of now, no environmental impact has been reported, though some have voiced concern that unknown chemicals secreted from the downed craft could further contaminate the West Point water supply.
UPDATE: Federal authorities claim that the object that crashed in the forest was a weather balloon and that there is “nothing to worry about, and this is not worth looking into any further. Goodbye.”
CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect that it is April Fools’ Day.