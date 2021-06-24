Due to dry conditions, fire restrictions have been enacted within the Moderate Fire Hazard Area (MFHA) of the Stanislaus National Forest beginning Thursday through the end of the year.
The restrictions prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire within MFHA except within developed recreation sites.
Smoking is also prohibited in these areas except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is barren and cleared of all flammable material for at least three feet in diameter.
Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame is also prohibited in the MFHA.
Holders of valid campfire permits are still allowed to use a portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel within the MFHA.
Violation of the restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
The same restrictions were enacted on the High Fire Hazard Area of the Stanislaus National Forest beginning May 22.
To view the forest order, which includes a map of the affected areas, visit fs.usda.gov/alerts/stanislaus/alerts-notices.