Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) is holding an online webinar from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss its ongoing safety work to prevent wildfires.
“PG&E is continuing its important work to further reduce wildfire risks and improve the safety of its electric system,” a PG&E press release reads. “To help ensure that customers are part of safety efforts, PG&E will be hosting an interactive safety virtual town hall where the company will provide an overview of its work to further prevent wildfires in 2020 and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events this year.”
The webinar will include a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.
“While the webinar event will focus on customers impacted by a PSPS event in 2020, any of PG&E’s customers are welcome to join,” the release reads. “Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and there are dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.”
During the meeting, PG&E’s safety and leadership team will discuss the company’s wildfire prevention plans, improvements made in carrying out PSPS events and steps everyone can take to stay safe this winter.
To join the meeting online, click here.
To join by phone, call (844) 738-1853.
The Conference ID for the meeting is 9968387.
For more information on PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.